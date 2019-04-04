Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Bailey Innes. View Sign

GORHAM - Rachel Bailey Innes was born Rachel Minnette Bailey on Dec. 10, 1925 in Portland. She was the only child of Frank W.P. and Zola F. Bailey of that city, and spent her teenage summers at their cottage on Little Chebeague Island.



She attended public schools in Portland, graduating from Portland High School in 1943, being a recipient of one of the schools "Brown Medals" for scholarship. Soon after entering the School of Nursing of the Maine General Hospital in Portland (now the Maine Medical Center) that fall, she became enrolled in the wartime uniformed Nurse Cadet Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service. For the final six months of her training, she was selected to be one of those to work as an intern with Portland's District Nurses (like todays visiting nurses).



After completing her training, she married Pvt. Richard B. Innes at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, N.C. on Oct. 5,1946. She then returned to Portland to take her examination to become a Registered Nursed (RN), which she passed successfully. Upon her husband's discharge from the Army of the U.S. in December 1946, they moved to Bath where he taught at the University of Maine's Veteran's Annex in nearby Brunswick and she worked in that school's infirmary.



After brief moves to Troy, N.Y. and to Westbrook, they settled near Ann Arbor, Mich. where Rachel returned to nursing for several months of 1956 – 57, working nights in the sick baby ward of the University of Michigan Hospital. After that, she did no more nursing work, preferring the duties of an at-home mother. They returned to Maine in 1996, making their home in Portland.



Except for spells of "light-housekeeping" in a camp in the Maine woods near the part of the Appalachian Trail that she and Richard maintained from 1976 thru 2001, and once in a cabin in a 4000-foot Maine mountain where they spent a week as caretakers of a nearby trail campsite, she was content to keep house, read, and knit at home. Beginning in 2007, she and Richard lived in Gorham House, a retirements/assisted care facility in Gorham. The family greatly appreciated the high level of care provided there for over 10 years.



She is survived by Richard; three children, Lydia Luitje of Portland, Ore., Leyla Altin of St. Charles, Mo., and David Innes of Minneapolis, Minn.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



