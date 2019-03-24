CAPE PORPOISE - Prudence Hutchins Wills, 95, died March 20, 2019.
She is rejoicing with her family, seeing them again this first day of Spring. Prudence always said that Cape Porpoise was the best place in the world to live.
Prudence was born on April 11, 1923, to Dexter Carleton and Jose May Card Hutchins.
A graveside service will be held this spring at the Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport. A future notice with a date will be announced. Many thanks to the hospice workers, you are the best.
In lieu of flowers,
please send donations to:
The Gosnell Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, Maine 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019