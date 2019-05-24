Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church 66 North Ave Sanford , ME View Map Obituary

SANFORD - Priscille Jeanne Jarry Parent, 75, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family, on Sunday evening May 19, 2019, after a long illness.



She was born on April 23, 1944, in Biddeford, Maine, to Ulysses and Antoinette (LeClaire) Jarry. She attended Biddeford schools until moving to Old Orchard Beach where she graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1963, the Queen of the Prom.



She met Raymond M. Parent on July 4, 1959, at his first Old Orchard Beach summer job, Aunt Evelyn's Cafeteria and their first date was dancing on the pier in Old Orchard Beach with pier fries after the dance. They married Aug. 17, 1963, and she became a Navy wife for the next eight months, living in Key West, Fla. They moved back to Biddeford in 1964, and began to raise a family.



Priscille did day care for up to 17 children a day when day care was known as babysitting. She spent her earnings buying the children clothing so she could change them into her clothes, put them out in the sand and mud boxes and let them get totally unrecognizable then clean them up, put their families' clothing back on and send them home. In the summer she would load the children in the car, up to 12 children, some of the very smaller ones in boxes, to bring them to Kennebunk Pond to enjoy the water and the weather. She was afraid of being stopped by the police so when she saw a police vehicle she would yell "DUCK", and all the bigger kids would duck down so you couldn't see them.



She was also very proud to have worked as the first female crossing guard for the Biddeford Police Department at the West Street-Prospect Street intersection, near Kennedy School where her children attended classes, never missing a day on duty. Once again this provided her an opportunity to be looking over children on their way to school. She worked for the Notre Dame Nursing Home and Southridge Living Center for over five years. She took control on many occasions and got several accolades such as employee of the month. She was always meticulous and cared very deeply about the results of her work. She cleaned her home calling it "spring cleaning" every three to four months and carried that into her work.



She spent a decade plus working in the food preparation business for the Golden Eagle Co., owned by her two brothers. She managed the kitchen output of food that was placed onto the lunch trucks that went on the road every day, retiring due to illness in 1998.



Priscille spent several years in the Knights of Columbus Council 260, Biddeford. While in the Ladies Auxiliary she was instrumental in starting the craft fair conducted every year at the KC Hall on Pool Street, as part of the fund-raising efforts for the council. She was proud of her involvement and proud of the people in the auxiliary for their continued support.



Family gatherings for nearly any reason was her special delight, watching the children grow up and new ones come into the world. When slide film was popular, she had her husband take pictures of the family throughout the year. On Christmas she would set up an area to seat all the kids and put on a show. The kids went crazy when she threw in pictures of their parents when they were very young. She was so proud of all the children.



The most enjoyment she got out of life was dancing with her husband. He couldn't move his legs on that first date but she taught him, and enjoyed many outings full of dancing for the next 60 years. Even during her most difficult time in her illness last year, she got up to hold her son, and her husband next, to a soft dance for her son's wedding.



Other activities that she enjoyed were being on bowling teams, traveling, playing cards at family gatherings and of course sitting back and enjoying the ride on her Gold Wing Motorcycle.



She held a very special love in her heart for her cats, as well as any type of animal that came to her back door. She had cut a 30-foot swath of bushes to provide an area for what her husband called her "zoo" next to the wooded area behind her home. She would also carry a pouch of dog treats in case she visited family and others who had animals she could make happy. All the animals would go up to her and wait for her to take out her pouch.



She believed so strongly in animal welfare that she contributed several thousand dollars a year to various charitable organizations that provide care to animals from national organizations to local organizations. "Somebody has to help", she would say.



Her kind heart also extended to people in need whether she knew them or not by providing materials people may need when experiencing hard times.



Priscille was predeceased by a son, Rodney Steven Parent; her parents, Ulysses and Antoinette (LeClaire) Jarry; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Neault of Connecticut, and Yvette Sylvester of Virginia.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Raymond M. Parent of Sanford; one daughter, Noreen Ann MacArthur of Sanford; one son, Eric Paul Parent and his wife, Marie, of Hollis; grandson, Jon-Paul Parent and granddaughter, Zhanae Lianne Parent, both of Limerick; great-grandchildren, Boston Eric Parent and Rylee Suzanne Parent; brother, Donald Jarry and his wife, Jeannine, of Saco and their children, Julie Desaulniers and husband, Dan of Saco, Air Force Col. Jeff Jarry and wife, Claire, of Washington, D.C.; brother. Richard Jarry and his wife, Karen, of Portland and their son, Anthony Jarry, also of Portland. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Elaine Corbeil and her husband, Roland of Summerfield, Fla., and Claire Ouellette and her husband, Gary, also of Summerfield, Fla. Priscille was blessed with many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, while living a wonderful life.



Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 27 from 5-8 p.m., at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., in Sanford, followed immediately by a reception at the St. Ignatius Parish Hall on Riverside Avenue in Sanford. Burial at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale will take place at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the:



Animal Welfare Society



46 Holland Road



Kennebunk, ME 04043







