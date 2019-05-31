Priscilla Ann Day (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
immy the Greeks
Old Orchard Beach, ME
Obituary
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - Priscilla Ann Day, 81, of Beverly Hills, passed away Oct. 30, 2018, in Citrus Memorial Hospital.

Priscilla was born in Braintree, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1936, to the late Cortland and Marjorie Young, and came to Citrus County, Fla. in 2009, from the state of Maine.

She worked for Babcock Furniture Company in Mulberry, Fla. for 20 years as a Comptroller and was a long time volunteer with the Citrus County Library System at Beverly Hills and Homosassa. She was Protestant by faith.

Left to cherish her memory are five children, Raymond Christopher Walton, Inverness, Fla., John Beecher Walton Jr., Dayton, Gail Walton, Bartow, Fla., Tracey Zoellner and Heather Day, both of Saco; one brother, Forrest Young, Eliot; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurel Ferraro; anBd her sister, Lorinda Hilton.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend Pat's Celebration of Life, June 22, beginning at 6 p.m., at Jimmy the Greeks in Old Orchard Beach.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019
