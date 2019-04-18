FALMOUTH - Porter D. Leighton, 86, of Falmouth, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Gardiner, he was a son of Linwood P. Leighton, Sr. and Marjorie (Daniels) Leighton.
He graduated from Lincoln Academy, then served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. Following his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine.
For many years he ran the Leighton Agency; a real estate company, first in the Portland area then later in Harrison.
Always interested in Republican politics, he ran the Reagan campaign in Maine, later accepting an appointment in the Reagan administration; first in Washington D.C. with the Department of Labor, then as regional administrator of GSA in Boston. He ran for Governor of the State of Maine in 1986, and continued his interest in politics by supporting local candidates.
In the nineties, after his children left the nest, he went to Washington County where he spent a lot of time developing land and building homes. He retired to the Falmouth area to be close to his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed his hobbies of real estate, politics and spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Craig P. Leighton of South Portland; brother, Linwood P. (Bud) Leighton Jr. of Damariscotta, and his sister, Ellen Miller of Eastport.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Nutter) Leighton of Falmouth; daughter Kristen Hoot and husband Brad of Falmouth, daughter Rachel Leighton of Falmouth, son Kevin Leighton and wife Darcey of Brunswick; ten grandchildren, Luke, Zack, Kiley, Karli, Courtney, Matthew, Michael, John, Kayla and Ben; one great-grandchild, Gracie; a brother, Thomas Leighton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service, at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta will be held and announced later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
612 Main St
Damariscotta, ME 04543
(207) 563-3550
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019