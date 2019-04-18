Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Porter D. Leighton. View Sign

FALMOUTH - Porter D. Leighton, 86, of Falmouth, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Gardiner, he was a son of Linwood P. Leighton, Sr. and Marjorie (Daniels) Leighton.



He graduated from Lincoln Academy, then served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. Following his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine.



For many years he ran the Leighton Agency; a real estate company, first in the Portland area then later in Harrison.



Always interested in Republican politics, he ran the Reagan campaign in Maine, later accepting an appointment in the Reagan administration; first in Washington D.C. with the Department of Labor, then as regional administrator of GSA in Boston. He ran for Governor of the State of Maine in 1986, and continued his interest in politics by supporting local candidates.



In the nineties, after his children left the nest, he went to Washington County where he spent a lot of time developing land and building homes. He retired to the Falmouth area to be close to his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed his hobbies of real estate, politics and spending time with his grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Craig P. Leighton of South Portland; brother, Linwood P. (Bud) Leighton Jr. of Damariscotta, and his sister, Ellen Miller of Eastport.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Nutter) Leighton of Falmouth; daughter Kristen Hoot and husband Brad of Falmouth, daughter Rachel Leighton of Falmouth, son Kevin Leighton and wife Darcey of Brunswick; ten grandchildren, Luke, Zack, Kiley, Karli, Courtney, Matthew, Michael, John, Kayla and Ben; one great-grandchild, Gracie; a brother, Thomas Leighton; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service, at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta will be held and announced later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting:







FALMOUTH - Porter D. Leighton, 86, of Falmouth, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Gardiner, he was a son of Linwood P. Leighton, Sr. and Marjorie (Daniels) Leighton.He graduated from Lincoln Academy, then served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. Following his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine.For many years he ran the Leighton Agency; a real estate company, first in the Portland area then later in Harrison.Always interested in Republican politics, he ran the Reagan campaign in Maine, later accepting an appointment in the Reagan administration; first in Washington D.C. with the Department of Labor, then as regional administrator of GSA in Boston. He ran for Governor of the State of Maine in 1986, and continued his interest in politics by supporting local candidates.In the nineties, after his children left the nest, he went to Washington County where he spent a lot of time developing land and building homes. He retired to the Falmouth area to be close to his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed his hobbies of real estate, politics and spending time with his grandchildren.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Craig P. Leighton of South Portland; brother, Linwood P. (Bud) Leighton Jr. of Damariscotta, and his sister, Ellen Miller of Eastport.He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Nutter) Leighton of Falmouth; daughter Kristen Hoot and husband Brad of Falmouth, daughter Rachel Leighton of Falmouth, son Kevin Leighton and wife Darcey of Brunswick; ten grandchildren, Luke, Zack, Kiley, Karli, Courtney, Matthew, Michael, John, Kayla and Ben; one great-grandchild, Gracie; a brother, Thomas Leighton; as well as many nieces and nephews.A graveside service, at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta will be held and announced later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com Funeral Home Strong-Hancock Funeral Home

612 Main St

Damariscotta , ME 04543

(207) 563-3550 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com