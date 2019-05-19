Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Towne Cook. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

YARMOUTH - Phyllis Towne Cook passed away on May 10, 2019, in Yarmouth, Maine, at the age of 90.



Phyllis was born on March 2, 1929, in West Hartford, Conn. She was the younger child of Aline Bourgeois Towne and Ralph Valentine Towne and the sister of A. Catherine Towne. She attended Hall High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Pembroke College (now Brown University) in 1950.



Phyllis married her Brown classmate, James Samuel Cook, in 1953 and the couple lived on Beacon Hill in Boston, then Westwood, Mass.; Greenville, S.C.; Wyomissing, Pa.; Amherst, N.H.; Rehoboth, Mass.; and Brewster, Mass. They raised five children: Allison, James (Jr.), Deborah, Jonathan, and Susan. After losing Jim in 2008, Phyllis moved to Thirwood Place in Yarmouth, Mass., where she met and married Samuel Slicer. They lived happily in concert until his death in 2015.



Phyllis was an accomplished chorister, singing with the Handel and Haydn Society, and church and civic choirs wherever she lived, including the Providence Singers. She was a loyal attendee of the Bethlehem Bach Festival in Pennsylvania every Mother's Day weekend continuously for 42 years. She served on the board of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.



Phyllis was a master seamstress who took pride in creating couture evening gowns, quilts of her own design, and smocked baby dresses. She loved to garden and entertain and traveled widely including a singing trip to Eastern Europe and trips to Europe, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. She loved language, words, maps and she had an uncanny knack for remembering the names of everyone she ever met. She was a proud grammarian until her final hours. She was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Providence, R.I., and St. David's Episcopal Church in Dennis, Mass.



Phyllis is survived by her children and their families: Allison and Barry Keith (James and Andrew Keith), James and Susan Cook (Emily and David Cook), Deborah Cook and Anthony Holt (Chris, Gabrielle, and Jonathan Holt), Jon and Jane Cook (Will, Chris, and Grace Cook), and Susan Cook and Charles Mironko (Samuel and Rebecca Mironko). Her six great-grands include Madison, Jackson, Kameron, Brady, Coralie, and Jack.



A memorial service to celebrate her life and legacy will be held in July on Cape Cod. She will be laid to rest with her husband, James Cook, at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.



Phyllis's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Bay Square at Yarmouth in Yarmouth, Maine, who cared for Phyllis with great love and compassion. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Phyllis's online tribute, please visit







