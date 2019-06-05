Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Maxine (McKenney) Harrington. View Sign Service Information Bowers Funeral Home 10 Water Street Houlton , ME 04730-2105 (207)-532-3333 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church Patten , ME View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church Patten , ME View Map Obituary

LEEDS & Patten - Phyllis Maxine (McKenney) Harrington, 94, passed away, on June 2, 2019, in Leeds, Maine, with family, friends and her loving cat, Beau, by her side. Phyllis died of natural causes.Phyllis was born Dec. 22, 1924, in the town of Lagrange, Maine. She was the daughter of Curtis and Glade (Porter) McKenney. Phyllis was a lady of elegance, grace and class. She graduated from Patten Academy in 1942. Edgar and Phyllis (McKenney) Harrington, married in 1964. Phyllis worked, alongside her husband, in the Insurance (Patten Insurance Agency) and potato (Harrington Farms) industries. She was a member of Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church (Patten), where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Rebecca's Lodge. Phyllis enjoyed reading, writing, singing, traveling, nature of all kinds and spending time with family. Phyllis was a very giving and caring person and often donated money to several causes, including a college scholarship fund, at Katahdin High School, in her husbands name.She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Harrington of Patten; her brother, Gerald McKenney, of St. Louis, Mo.; her sisters, Dorothy (McKenney) Messer of Patten, and Thelma (McKenney) Pike, of Scarborough.She is survived by her son, Kerry and Heidi (Garton) Birmingham, Topsham; her daughter, Doreen (Birmingham) and Douglas Fuller, of Vinegrove, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kim (Birmingham) Jacobs, of Lakeland, Fla.; Ryan and Jill (Brooks) Birmingham of Leeds; Danita (Birmingham) and Darren St. Peter, of Windham; Joanna (Birmingham) and Brian Kenney, of Scarborough; Jason and Tawnya Fuller, of Vinegrove, Kentucky; Jessica (Fuller) and Rob Bryan, of Radcliff, Kentucky.Great-grandchildren, Kelsee Jacobs, Auburndale, Fla., Cameron Jacobs, Derry, N.H., Noah Birmingham, Milton, Fla., Elise Birmingham, Milton, Fla., Alyssa Birmingham, Leeds, Gracelynn Birmingham, Leeds, Dasia Stevens, Leeds, Donovan Stevens, Leeds, Dylan St. Peter, Windham, Kaitlynn Kenney, Scarborough, Tyler Kenney, Scarborough; Randy Culver, Radcliff, Kentucky, Joshua Culver, Radcliff, Kentucky, Emily Culver, Radcliff, Kentucky, John Culver, Radcliff, Kentucky, Lindsey Gonterman, Radcliff, Kentucky; Willie Fuller, Vinegrove, Kentucky, Andrew Fuller, Vinegrove, Kentucky.Great-great-grandchildren, Lyla Smith , Auburndale, Fla., Jaxson Smith, Auburndale, Fla.Friends may call/visit from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, and a funeral service will be held, at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church, in Patten. Douglas Fuller, son-in-law, will be officiating the service. Phyllis will be donating $1,000.00 to her favorite charity. To share stories and to leave condolences, visit: http://www.bowersfuneral.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be sent to your local animal shelter(s). Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

