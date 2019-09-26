Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Memorial service 11:00 AM South Congregational Church Kennebunkport , CT View Map Obituary





Phyllis will be missed by her brother, Robert Russell and sister-in-law, Rosanne, from Connecticut; nephew, Steven Russell in Oregon and niece, Karen and her husband, Sean Sullivan; with three grandnieces and nephews in California.



Phyllis earned her bachelor's degree from Simmons College and her master's degree in healthcare administration from Clark University. She spent her professional career in the field of human resources and served as a vice president at Goodall Hospital in Sanford for many years before retiring. Prior to this position she was director of human resources development at University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. She was formerly on the faculty of Bentley College and Clark University. After retirement, she was a management consultant specializing in human resources and organizational development.



Phyllis served as a volunteer with the United Way of York County serving as chair of the personnel committee and was Deacon and served as chair of the board of the South Congregational Church in Kennebunk. She also served as vice president of the board at Southern Maine Home Health and was a trustee at the Southern Maine Medical Center. She was a talented watercolor artist with formal training from Keystone College in Pennsylvania and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She was inspired by the world around her and the beauty of Maine. Phyllis was a world traveler and also loved animals. She will be remembered for her fine sense of humor, intelligence, creativity, and kindness.



Burial is private. The family will hold a memorial service on Monday, Sept 30, at 11 a.m., the South Congregational Church, in Kennebunkport, Maine.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Phyllis' Book of Memories Page at



Donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the .







