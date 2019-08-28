Phillip Ervin "Phil" Glidden (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary

WESTBROOK - Phillip "Phil" Ervin Glidden, 76, went to be with his Saviour on Aug. 24, 2019. Phil was born on April 7, 1943, in Island Falls, Maine, to Orville and Beatrice (Giggey) Glidden.He graduated from Monmouth Academy in Monmouth, Maine, and from Faith School of Theology. After graduation from college, he joined the U.S. Air Force, spending some of his four years at both Phan Rang and Da Nang in Viet Nam.Upon returning from Vietnam, he was married to Florence Johnson on June 29, 1968. They made their home in Portland where they raised their four children.Phil was employed by the telephone company for 36 years before his retirement in 2007. He and a co-worker designed and set up Verizon's Portland computer laboratory, which became the pattern for other laboratories.Phil pastored two churches in southern Maine. Being a life-long student of the Bible, he was involved in teaching multiple Bible classes. His love for the Word of God surpassed all other interests. He also loved to travel with his family.He was a devoted husband, dad, and "grampie", and was known to all as a soft-spoken, gentle, caring, and unassuming person.Phil was predeceased by his parents and a niece. He is survived by his loving wife Florence; his four children, Deborah J. Glidden, Daniel P. Glidden, David E. Glidden and his wife Sarah, Douglass A. Glidden and his wife Amanda; five grandchildren, Brett Glidden, Jaden Glidden, Kristyn Glidden, Isabelle Glidden, and Iain Glidden; his three siblings, George O. Glidden and his wife Avis, Betty Grant, and Carol Hunt and her husband Carroll, sisters-in-law Elsie Wood and her husband Clayton, and Ruth Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Burial will follow at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland where military honors will be rendered. To express condolences or participate in Phil's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
