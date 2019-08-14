Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip M. Young. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Easy Day Restaurant 725 Broadway South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

GRAY - Philip M. Young, 62, passed peacefully on Aug. 11, 2019, with his wife, Deb, at his side and their dog, Daisy, cuddled next to him.



Philip was born in Portland on May 7, 1957, to Aubrey and Mary Piacitelli Young, grew up on Newbury Street which was the Little Italy section of Portland, next to the Village Café and graduated Portland High School.



Philip spent many years as a self-employed fisherman, fishing out of Portland Harbor and was well respected in his craft. Phil was an avid sportsman loved and played basketball throughout high school. Phil was a jack-of-all-trades and the go-to person for family and friends projects, including masonry. He loved NASCAR, NFL, and Boston Celtics. Phil was an avid animal lover, most recently his dog, Tara, who never left his side and enjoyed going to his hunting camp in Springfield, Maine. Devoted to his grandchildren.



Predeceased by his sister; Linda; two half-brothers, Billy and Darty. Survived by his wife, Deborah. Daughter, Kelly Metzger and her husband, Devin. Grandchildren, Brady and Haley. Son, Philip Young II. Ex-wife, Margaret Beattie. Mother, Mary Piacitelli. Brothers, Steven and partner, Dina, Mark and his wife, Janis, Paul. Sister; Karen. Cousins, several nieces, nephews and his many friends.



A celebration of his life will happen at Easy Day Restaurant, 725 Broadway, South Portland, Friday August 16, starting at noon.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019

