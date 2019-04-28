Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip M. Harmon. View Sign Obituary

BUXTON - Philip M. Harmon died on April 20, 2019 at The Rose Garden at Scarborough Terrace at the age of 97.Born in Portland to Paul S. and Dorothy Harmon, he grew up in Cape Elizabeth and went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in the Class of '43. His time in school was interrupted by his service in the Army in WWII. Phil was wounded in France and awarded the Purple Heart . He also stepped up in 1947 to fight the flames in the fire that "burned Maine".Phil married Mary (Pat) Brown in 1950 and they initially lived in Schenectady, N.Y., where he worked in the family business. In 1959 they moved to an old colonial home in Hollis, Maine where they raised their five children and Phil was able to indulge in his passion for growing vegetables organically. Busy with work as an accountant and his family, Phil still managed to make time for other interests. He was a voracious reader and loved road running, downhill skiing with his children, golf and cross country skiing.Phil was a quiet man, but one of strong principals. He believed in the equality of all people, regardless of race, gender, or religion. He took his four young daughters to a civil rights march in the early 60's. Phil's love of nature was a strong force in his life and he became very involved in various environmental groups after his retirement. For many years he was caretaker of a very remote section of the Maine Appalachian Trail. Into his 90's, he carefully tended his own woodlot property and harvested his own firewood. In his free time he enjoyed golf matches with his children, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He bought a sailboat and became an enthusiastic sailor as well as a trustee for the Maine Historical Society. He was a dedicated fan at his grandchildrens' numerous sporting events. Phil is survived by his children, Laura, Kate and husband John Hellen, Louise and husband John Chaplin, Ann and husband Joe Gallant, John and his wife Kelly Masters; and his grandchildren Paul and Joe Robinson, Owen and Maggie Chaplin, and Jake and Erik Harmon. He is missed by all of his family as well as his "adopted" daughter Candice Stover.The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to the amazing staff at The Rose Garden. Their excellent care and compassion made his final months peaceful and content. Services will be private at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Purple Heart Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

