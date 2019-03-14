Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ARUNDEL - Philip L. Kopetski, Jr., 80, of Arundel died Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home. He was born May 22, 1938 in Biddeford, a son of Philip L. and Marion (Powers) Kopetski, Sr.



Phil was educated locally at St. Mary's School and Biddeford High School, graduating in the class of 1957. He also attended Gorham State College.



He served in the U.S. Army from August, 1958 to August, 1960. In 1962 he was interviewed by the CIA for a radio operator position which would have entailed working overseas. Phil declined the position.



On Dec. 2, 1961, he married Dottie Valliere in St. Mary's Church.



He worked for Maremont in Saco, the Biddeford Fire Department and United Parcel Service before going to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he spent 20 years, retiring in 1997.



As a young man he had a fishing boat and enjoyed fishing for haddock. He had been a member of the Elks and St. Louis Alumni Association. A passionate golfer, he was a member of the Biddeford-Saco Country Club where he scored four Holes-In-One.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kopetski in 2018. He is survived by, Dottie Kopetski, his wife of 57 years of Arundel; son Timothy J. Kopetski and his wife Judy of Lyman, daughter Debra L. Clifford and her husband Barry of Biddeford; sister Martha Martel of Saco, brother John Kopetski and his wife Carol of Jasper, Ga.; four grandchildren, Scott, Kane, and Josh Kopetski, and Brett Castner; nieces and nephews



A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.







