KENNEBUNK - Philip Emerald McCurdy "Pem", died after a long illness on Aug. 20, 2019, in Kennebunk, Maine. He was born in Boston, on March 5, 1935, and spent his early life in Brookline and Wellesley, Mass., where he graduated from Wellesley High School in 1952. He received an A.B., cum laude, from Harvard College in 1956 and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1957. Following his years at Harvard, Pem embarked on a professional career in education as a biology teacher, science department head, science education specialist, headmaster and Director of Education and Training. His work in private and public schools and for a drug rehabilitation program took him to New York, Texas, Florida, California, England, Israel, and Nigeria. Throughout his career in education, Pem remained dedicated to the educational and social development of young learners. He was convinced that "young people want help, trust, and humanizing love to get on with the task of independent growth." He felt them to be "our best, and perhaps only, hope for tomorrow."In 1999, Pem retired from education and moved with his wife, Marla, to Ogunquit, Maine becoming a full-time representational acrylic painter. His previous work as an artist was as a freelance medical and scientific illustrator while in college and throughout his teaching career. During his years in Ogunquit, he concentrated on shore and seascape paintings, capturing the anatomy and structure of coastal things that fascinated him: rocks, waves, pools, clouds, beach sand and wracklines. He was an active member of the York and Newburyport Art Associations and the Art Guild of the Kennebunks. His love for education continued into his retirement years leading him to teach a beginning acrylics class called "You Can Paint" at both the Wells-Ogunquit and York Adult Community Education programs. Pem leaves his wife, Marla, his daughters, Lisa Christensen and Kristina Keleher, his son-in-law, Joseph Keleher and three grandchildren, Hannah Christensen and her husband, Daniel Sito, Matthew Keleher, and Andrew Keleher.We shall especially miss his intellectual curiosity, his acerbic sense of humor, and his constant loving dedication to his family and beloved cats.



A private memorial service will be held at a future date.







