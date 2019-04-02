Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Phil was born on July 28, 1933, in Natick, Mass. to Philip E. Hedges Sr. and Robina (Manley) Hedges. The family moved to Topsham shortly after he was born when Phil, Sr. purchased the Western Auto store in Brunswick. After completing middle school in Topsham, Phil entered Fryeburg Academy.



Phil had a lifelong love of sports and while at Fryeburg Academy played football, basketball and baseball. He played quarterback on the football team in part because at 5 feet 4 inches tall he could hide behind the offensive line and the defense couldn't see what he was doing. His favorite sport was baseball, and for the rest of his days he was always up for a game of catch, and he wasn't shy about sharing his opinion of the latest Sox trade.



Phil graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1952 and signed up for the Marines to support his country in the



After boot camp Phil was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Matagorda, based in Boston. In 1954 the Matagorda was reassigned to Honolulu, Hawaii. Most of the crew was happy to leave the icy New England waters, but Phil was planning to wed the love of his life, his Fryeburg Academy classmate Evelyn Barnes of Hiram, so he traded assignments in order to get back to Maine. In 1954 he and Evelyn were married. He then became assistant lighthouse keeper at Wood Island Light in Biddeford and went on to spend many years in the Coast Guard Reserve and then later the Marine Corps Reserve.



After completing active military service, Phil designed business forms and other paper products for Weyerhaeuser and several design companies. If you had a receipt from the clothing store, an order form from LL Bean, or a parking ticket from the local police in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s it was likely his work.



In retirement he was involved in theater, appearing in several community plays and in a few TV commercials and as an extra in movies filmed in Maine including Storm of the Century and In the Bedroom. He also loved driving - he would jump in his car at a moment's notice to see friends or family in the next town over or days of driving away.



Phil is survived by his daughter Susan Unger of Houston, Texas, his son Edward Hedges of Phippsburg, his son Daniel Hedges of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren Jenna and Jeremy; and great-granddaughter Dakota.



The family would like to thank the staff at the South Paris Veterans Home for their outstanding care and compassion. Memories and condolences may be shared at







SOUTH PARIS - Philip E. Hedges, Jr. passed peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on Sunday, March 17, 2019.Phil was born on July 28, 1933, in Natick, Mass. to Philip E. Hedges Sr. and Robina (Manley) Hedges. The family moved to Topsham shortly after he was born when Phil, Sr. purchased the Western Auto store in Brunswick. After completing middle school in Topsham, Phil entered Fryeburg Academy.Phil had a lifelong love of sports and while at Fryeburg Academy played football, basketball and baseball. He played quarterback on the football team in part because at 5 feet 4 inches tall he could hide behind the offensive line and the defense couldn't see what he was doing. His favorite sport was baseball, and for the rest of his days he was always up for a game of catch, and he wasn't shy about sharing his opinion of the latest Sox trade.Phil graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1952 and signed up for the Marines to support his country in the Korean War . When he told his parents what he had done they immediately went to the recruiter and changed the application to say Coast Guard instead of Marines and soon Phil went off to Cape May, N.J. for Boot Camp.After boot camp Phil was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Matagorda, based in Boston. In 1954 the Matagorda was reassigned to Honolulu, Hawaii. Most of the crew was happy to leave the icy New England waters, but Phil was planning to wed the love of his life, his Fryeburg Academy classmate Evelyn Barnes of Hiram, so he traded assignments in order to get back to Maine. In 1954 he and Evelyn were married. He then became assistant lighthouse keeper at Wood Island Light in Biddeford and went on to spend many years in the Coast Guard Reserve and then later the Marine Corps Reserve.After completing active military service, Phil designed business forms and other paper products for Weyerhaeuser and several design companies. If you had a receipt from the clothing store, an order form from LL Bean, or a parking ticket from the local police in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s it was likely his work.In retirement he was involved in theater, appearing in several community plays and in a few TV commercials and as an extra in movies filmed in Maine including Storm of the Century and In the Bedroom. He also loved driving - he would jump in his car at a moment's notice to see friends or family in the next town over or days of driving away.Phil is survived by his daughter Susan Unger of Houston, Texas, his son Edward Hedges of Phippsburg, his son Daniel Hedges of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren Jenna and Jeremy; and great-granddaughter Dakota.The family would like to thank the staff at the South Paris Veterans Home for their outstanding care and compassion. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com Funeral Home Direct Cremation of Maine

182 Waldo Avenue

Belfast , ME 04915

207-338-1433 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Korean War Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com