Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 Obituary

PORTLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce that Philip Dyer, 63, passed away on July 11, 2019. Phil was born in Portland, Maine, to Henry and Lucy Dyer on April 14, 1956. He was one of five siblings. Phil attended Cheverus High School and later the University of Southern Maine where he earned his degree in education to become a teacher. Phil worked at Pineland for 10 years after graduation. He then worked as a teacher for over 25 years at King Middle School. During this time, he also coached middle school basketball and soccer. He was a dedicated teacher and coach who worked hard to connect with every student who passed through his classroom. The only thing in Phil's life that matched his passion for teaching, was his love for his family. Phil and his wife Margaret would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2020. From the moment they met, their time together was filled with love, laughter, home renovations, and travel. Whether it was exploring Japan while Phil taught there one summer or just driving down to Boston's North End for dinner, Phil and Margaret made the most of it. They were a true team in everything they did. This included raising their two daughters, Seanna and Andrea. Nothing gave Phil more pleasure than seeing how much his daughters accomplished in their lives. He instilled in them a drive to always try to do better. This same drive can already be seen in his two grandchildren, Lucia and Connor. "Papa" never missed a sporting event or competition and was always there when they needed him. Phil was simply the best son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, and friend that anyone could have wished for.



Phil was predeceased by his father, Henry Dyer, and his father-in-law, Simmie Butts. He is survived by his mother, Lucy; his sister, Kathie Mckeough; his brother, Michael and his wife, Mary; his sister, Karen and her husband, Joe DelGrande, and his brother, Kevin and his partner, Tracy Mcinnis. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lucy Butts; brother-in-law, Lawrence Butts, his loving wife, Margaret, his daughter, Andrea; and his daughter, Seanna Crasnick and her husband, Jonathan and their children, Lucia and Connor. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, in particular his nephew, Zackery and his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Eila, whom he loved like his own grandchild.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home on Woodford Street in Portland from 1-3 p.m., with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 3 p.m.



PORTLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce that Philip Dyer, 63, passed away on July 11, 2019. Phil was born in Portland, Maine, to Henry and Lucy Dyer on April 14, 1956. He was one of five siblings. Phil attended Cheverus High School and later the University of Southern Maine where he earned his degree in education to become a teacher. Phil worked at Pineland for 10 years after graduation. He then worked as a teacher for over 25 years at King Middle School. During this time, he also coached middle school basketball and soccer. He was a dedicated teacher and coach who worked hard to connect with every student who passed through his classroom. The only thing in Phil's life that matched his passion for teaching, was his love for his family. Phil and his wife Margaret would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2020. From the moment they met, their time together was filled with love, laughter, home renovations, and travel. Whether it was exploring Japan while Phil taught there one summer or just driving down to Boston's North End for dinner, Phil and Margaret made the most of it. They were a true team in everything they did. This included raising their two daughters, Seanna and Andrea. Nothing gave Phil more pleasure than seeing how much his daughters accomplished in their lives. He instilled in them a drive to always try to do better. This same drive can already be seen in his two grandchildren, Lucia and Connor. "Papa" never missed a sporting event or competition and was always there when they needed him. Phil was simply the best son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, and friend that anyone could have wished for.Phil was predeceased by his father, Henry Dyer, and his father-in-law, Simmie Butts. He is survived by his mother, Lucy; his sister, Kathie Mckeough; his brother, Michael and his wife, Mary; his sister, Karen and her husband, Joe DelGrande, and his brother, Kevin and his partner, Tracy Mcinnis. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lucy Butts; brother-in-law, Lawrence Butts, his loving wife, Margaret, his daughter, Andrea; and his daughter, Seanna Crasnick and her husband, Jonathan and their children, Lucia and Connor. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, in particular his nephew, Zackery and his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Eila, whom he loved like his own grandchild.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home on Woodford Street in Portland from 1-3 p.m., with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 3 p.m.

