Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip A. Scribner Jr.. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Philip A Scribner Jr., 92, of South Portland passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 6, 1926, in Portland, the son of Philip A. and Bessie Wildes Scribner.



Phil graduated from Portland High School. On Sept. 10, 1948, Philip married Barbara



Phil was an avid Bruins fan, enjoyed watching wrestling, western movies (John Wayne), military documentaries and crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed making sling shots for fun and watching the cruise ships from his apartment. His great enjoyment was watching his granddaughter Shannon bowl in tournaments and his great granddaughters dance.



In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by the love of his life wife Barbara L Scribner in 2007; daughter Mary Jane Scribner in 1951; as well as his brothers Donald and Clayton, sisters Lois Sparks, Judy Perez and Norma McDonald. He is survived by his sons Clayton H Scribner and Joseph S. Scribner and his wife Catherine McCusker Scribner all of South Portland, Michael P Scribner of San Diego, Calif.; sisters Joann Sparks and Barbara Libby, brothers Russell and wife Penny, Carroll and wife Sandra, James and wife Nathalie; grandchildren Manual and his wife Shelbi, Melissa and her husband Chris and Michelle all of California, Shannon Scribner of South Portland; great-grandchildren Victoria, Jaiden, Jordyn, Joshua, Jaisun, Jacy, Arlene, Ashella, Damien, Royce, Sophia and Landon all of California.



Visiting hours will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel Tuesday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Philip A Scribner Jr., 92, of South Portland passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 6, 1926, in Portland, the son of Philip A. and Bessie Wildes Scribner.Phil graduated from Portland High School. On Sept. 10, 1948, Philip married Barbara Smith in Portland. Phil served in the Army, in Korea and also served in the National Guard. Phil worked for the City of Portland, Kraft Foods/Stauffer Chemical and Ventrex.Phil was an avid Bruins fan, enjoyed watching wrestling, western movies (John Wayne), military documentaries and crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed making sling shots for fun and watching the cruise ships from his apartment. His great enjoyment was watching his granddaughter Shannon bowl in tournaments and his great granddaughters dance.In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by the love of his life wife Barbara L Scribner in 2007; daughter Mary Jane Scribner in 1951; as well as his brothers Donald and Clayton, sisters Lois Sparks, Judy Perez and Norma McDonald. He is survived by his sons Clayton H Scribner and Joseph S. Scribner and his wife Catherine McCusker Scribner all of South Portland, Michael P Scribner of San Diego, Calif.; sisters Joann Sparks and Barbara Libby, brothers Russell and wife Penny, Carroll and wife Sandra, James and wife Nathalie; grandchildren Manual and his wife Shelbi, Melissa and her husband Chris and Michelle all of California, Shannon Scribner of South Portland; great-grandchildren Victoria, Jaiden, Jordyn, Joshua, Jaisun, Jacy, Arlene, Ashella, Damien, Royce, Sophia and Landon all of California.Visiting hours will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel Tuesday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com