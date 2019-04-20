SOUTH PORTLAND - Philip A Scribner Jr., 92, of South Portland passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 6, 1926, in Portland, the son of Philip A. and Bessie Wildes Scribner.
Phil graduated from Portland High School. On Sept. 10, 1948, Philip married Barbara Smith in Portland. Phil served in the Army, in Korea and also served in the National Guard. Phil worked for the City of Portland, Kraft Foods/Stauffer Chemical and Ventrex.
Phil was an avid Bruins fan, enjoyed watching wrestling, western movies (John Wayne), military documentaries and crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed making sling shots for fun and watching the cruise ships from his apartment. His great enjoyment was watching his granddaughter Shannon bowl in tournaments and his great granddaughters dance.
In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by the love of his life wife Barbara L Scribner in 2007; daughter Mary Jane Scribner in 1951; as well as his brothers Donald and Clayton, sisters Lois Sparks, Judy Perez and Norma McDonald. He is survived by his sons Clayton H Scribner and Joseph S. Scribner and his wife Catherine McCusker Scribner all of South Portland, Michael P Scribner of San Diego, Calif.; sisters Joann Sparks and Barbara Libby, brothers Russell and wife Penny, Carroll and wife Sandra, James and wife Nathalie; grandchildren Manual and his wife Shelbi, Melissa and her husband Chris and Michelle all of California, Shannon Scribner of South Portland; great-grandchildren Victoria, Jaiden, Jordyn, Joshua, Jaisun, Jacy, Arlene, Ashella, Damien, Royce, Sophia and Landon all of California.
Visiting hours will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel Tuesday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m.
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019