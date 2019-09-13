BUXTON - Peter William Buzzell Sr., 76, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Guilford, Maine, on Dec. 14, 1942, the son of the late William and Henrietta (Shaw) Buzzell.
Peter worked as a truck driver for most of his work years. He was employed by Carolina Freight, Blue Line Express, and Pine State Byproducts. He also owned and operated SMB Trucking and was a heavy truck mechanic on the side.
He will always be remembered for his love of racing, riding his Slingshot, working to provide for his family, and helping those in need.
He is predeceased by a great-grandson, Cody Buzzell.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (Thompson) Buzzell; children, Harry Buzzell and his wife, Dorothy, of Waterboro, Peter Buzzell Jr., and his wife, Wendy, of Hollis, and Lori Buzzell-Black of Buxton; siblings, Clarence Buzzell of Florida and Leona Richards of Milo; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeffrey, Nathan, Travis, Sara, Brittany, and Krysta; great-grandchildren, Ben, Kelsey, Casey, and Delaney; and Maydean Kimball and many other nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com Burial will be at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Groveville.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to the
Maine Parkinson's Society
146 Parkway South
Suite 210
Brewer, ME 04412
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019