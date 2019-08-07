Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter T. Rainey. View Sign Service Information Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford 1037 Main Street (Route 26) Oxford , ME 04270 (207)-743-0270 Obituary

OTISFIELD - Peter T. Rainey, 73, of Otisfield, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, after a sudden and unexpected medical event at his home in Otisfield, with his son Kyle by his side.



Born on Feb. 6, 1946 in Portland, he was the son of the late Thomas P. and Millicent V. (Estabrook) Rainey. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1964.



Peter served for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard as a tank turret mechanic, and earned a sharp shooter badge, before being honorably discharged in 1970. In the mid to late 70s, Peter was a member of the Portland Jaycees, and loved playing Dracula in the haunted house they set up in local communities to raise money. He was employed as an electrician for many years at SD Warren in Westbrook, going on to become a master electrician in the early 80s and then working for many years as a self-employed electrician until retiring in 1997.



He was a long-time New England sports fan, animal lover, NASCAR enthusiast, and in the past few years, an avid birdwatcher. He loved listening to the Beatles, always pointing out how timeless their music is. He will be remembered by all who knew him as having a sharp mind and a gentle heart.



Peter is predeceased by his parents; son, Jeffrey S. Rainey in 2002, and daughter, Jennifer L. (Rainey) Hamelin in 2018.



He is survived by his son, Kyle Rainey and love Abigail Morton of Brighton, Mass.; Kyle's mother, Pamela and husband, Richard Cummings of Otisfield, along with their son, Nicolas Cummings, whom Peter lovingly called his little buddy. He is also survived by his brother, Paul and wife, Patricia Rainey of Windham; as well as his nephew Nathan Rainey and niece Bree Rainey; two grandsons, Andrew Hamelin and Ayden Rainey; and three great-granddaughters, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Haylee Hamelin, and Madison Rainey.



Friends and loved ones may visit on Thursday, August 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, at 11 a.m., with an informal reception to follow at Peter's home.



Condolences and tributes may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter's honor to,



Responsible Pet Care



P.O. Box 82



Norway, ME 04268







