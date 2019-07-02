Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter T. Brichetto Jr.. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary





LISBON FALLS - Peter T. Brichetto Jr., 52, of Lisbon Falls, passed away June 24, 2019 after a long battle with various heart conditions. Peter was born in Portland, a son of Peter T. Sr and Carolyn Brichetto. Although he was named after his father, Peter was most lovingly referred to as "Sonny Jr." Peter lived most of his life in the Portland area.For most of his adult life, he spent a majority of time working in the city he loved, Portland. For 20 years, he worked at Sonny's Variety, and additionally owned Ball Park Pub (previously known as The Showboat Lounge) for eight years across the street from the store. He had a love for the people of Portland and always knew his regulars by name. After a disabling heart attack, he was no longer able to run his business but found new ways to grow in his skills. He became certified as an insurance provider, and Maine Motor Vehicle inspector.Sonny was a man of bets and deals. He enjoyed spending time at the horse tracks or casinos - always riding the thrill of the big win. He even made sure to get his daily numbers. One of his other favorite places to be was at his uncles' garage, hanging out with the guys and catching up. His family lovingly jokes about how much Sonny loved to talk and share stories.Sonny Jr. was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Carolyn Brichetto.He is survived by his children, TJ, Kyle, and Kevin Brichetto of Rhode Island, whom he was always so proud of; his sister, Susan Lambert, and brother in-law, Paul, of Gorham; his brother, David Brichetto Sr., and sister in-law, Whitney of New Gloucester; along with five nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by them and many more. Sonny Jr. would want us all to remember that life is short, and to "go all in".The family invites you to say your goodbyes from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., on July 8, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, 04106. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Sonny's online guest book.Sonny loved his two cats Sugar and Spice, and appreciates the companionship animals can bring to their forever home.In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation on his behalf to the AnimalRefuge Leagueof Greater Portland217 Landing RoadWestbrook, ME 04092 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019

