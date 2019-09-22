CAPE ELIZABETH - Peter "Pops" Stuyvesant Eastman, 92, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his beloved Turkey Hill Farm with his best friend, a dog named Homer, at his side.
Peter was born to Lawrence and Emma Eastman of Portland, Maine. An only child, Peter spent his summers at Turkey Hill Farm and winters living in an apartment with his parents above his grandmother's on Park Street in Portland, Maine.
He attended Holderness School in Plymouth, New Hampshire, graduating in 1945. At 18 years old he enlisted in the Navy (as his father had done before him) and VJ day came while he was still in boot camp. After finishing his enlistment, he went on to attend Bowdoin College in Brunswick and graduated in 1951. In 1952, Peter re-enlisted in the Navy and became a commissioned officer during the Korean War.
Following his military service, Peter taught science for a brief time at the River School in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and worked at Raytheon in Massachusetts as a technical writer. He also attended MIT.
Peter was married briefly and had a son, John W. Eastman. Peter and John moved back to Maine in 1968 to live at 24 Woodland, in South Portland.
Peter started teaching physics at SMVTI in August of 1970 and was there until he retired in August of 1991. After Peter retired, he was able to focus on more of his own interests which included enjoying opera, the Portland Symphony Orchestra and classical music at Sebago Lake in the summers. He was a member of the Portland amateur wireless association for over 40 years. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Cape Elizabeth fire and rescue. He loved trains and volunteered at the Narrow Gauge Railroad for many years helping them to purchase and transport the parlor car.
His other passion was the family-owned farm, Turkey Hill in Cape Elizabeth. He called himself "the greasy thumb" and kept many things on the farm jury-rigged so that they would work. You could see him riding around the farm on his lawn mower with Homer chasing behind.
He was very generous in sharing his farm with several different organizations including Farm Camp which ran on the farm for 13 years. He loved seeing the children running around enjoying nature.
He made every effort to see that the farm will be enjoyed by the community for many years to come. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by those who loved him dearly….
He is survived by his son, John W. Eastman, of Rockport, Maine, cousins out west, and his beloved, Homer.
A memorial service will be held at Turkey Hill Farm on Sunday, September 29, starting at 3 p.m. It is a potluck, please bring a dish to share. Appetizer, casserole, dessert, etc. A grill will be available. Folding chairs appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society or the Portland Area Wireless Association.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019