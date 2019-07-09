PORTLAND - Peter Sherman Johnson, 81, died Feb. 27, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness. Peter was born April 2, 1937, in Portland, Maine. He was predeceased by his parents, Sherman and Eleanor Johnson; his sister, Pamela Johnson; his wife, Betty Dyer Johnson; and his son-in-law, David Klenda.
Peter is survived by his brother, Stephen Johnson and wife, Beverly, of Chebeague Island; daughters, Brenda Klenda of Yarmouth and Debra Gregory and husband, Allen, of Limington; his grandchildren, Luke and Ambrosia Klenda; stepgrandchildren, JJ Klenda, Julian Klenda, and Gina Klenda DeSilva; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Peter grew up on Chebeague Island, where he was a fisherman and lobsterman.
Peter traveled numerous times to Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico to fish with his friend, Danny Todd. Over the past few years, he has lived in Yarmouth and has worked for Klenda Seafood doing all kinds of jobs, including picking lobster and crabmeat, handling shipments, and making deliveries.
Peter was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed target shooting, auctions, and watching his grandson, Luke, play baseball. He was a quiet man with a devilish sense of humor. Peter will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
There will be a graveside gathering for friends and family, Sunday, July 14, at 1 p.m., at the Chebeague Island Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019