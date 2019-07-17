Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mays Funeral Home 26 Church Street Calais , ME 04619 (207)-454-3141 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Mays Funeral Home 26 Church Street Calais , ME 04619 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Indian Township Tribal Cemetery Peter Dana Point , ME View Map Obituary

INDIAN TOWNSHIP - Peter Joseph Moore III, 65, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home. Peter was born in Portland on June 17, 1954, son of Peter and Florence (King) Moore.



Peter was raised in Portland and graduated from Portland High School. He worked for the City of Portland and local companies. Later he moved to Indian Township where he was able to use his natural talent in Passamaquoddy Arts. Peter was a well-known and respected carver and worked with leather as well.



Peter is best known as a carver having learned his craft from his father and other Passamaquoddy Elders. He has graced many people with his woodwork and leather goods. Donald Soctomah, Indian Township Tribal Historian, has commissioned many pieces from Peter. When Maine Natives brokered a deal for oil with the country of Venezuela, a tribal representative presented President Hugo Chavez with one of Peter's hand-carved prayer staffs.



Peter was considered a Master Craftsman of Native American artistry. He mentored several people who will carry on the tradition with his tools. Peter also taught several children at community events. His family is humbled and incredibly proud of all the good work and the legacy that Peter leaves behind knowing that it was passed down from many generations before.



Peter was the epitome of the "strong, silent type" most of the time. While he "said but little" he often said it well. He did like hard rock and some metal and had fun talking about old bands when he visited family in Portland. Peter often delighted in taking back a mixed CD of classic rock.



Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter J. Moore II and Florence I. (King) Moore; as well as two brothers, David and Timothy Moore. Surviving are his brother Bruce Moore; nieces Kayla Moore of Poland and Katrina Welch of Biddeford, nephews David Moore of Windham and Timothy Moore of Kittery; many cousins; a very special friend and mentor, Gal Frey; and dear friends Patty Nicholas and her children.



Visiting hours will be held 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Indian Township Tribal Cemetery, Peter Dana Point. Condolences and memories may be shared at







