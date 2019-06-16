Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter John Feeney. View Sign Obituary





Pete was born in Portland, Maine, on June 28, 1925. He was the son of the late County Galway, Ireland born parents, Michael and Delia Feeney. He was predeceased by two daughters, Eileen (age 6) and Lorraine (age 27). Also, predeceased by his sister, Mary Morais of South Portland, Patrick Joseph of Westbrook, and James of Cape Elizabeth.



Survivors are his wife, Patricia Keenan Feeney of 63 years; his three sons; Charles (Kim) of Burlington, Vermont, James (Lisa) of Manchester, New Hampshire, and John (Henna) of Vienna, Virginia. Also survived by his grandchildren; Allison, Molly, Patrick, Rosie, Alayna, and Adam.



He attended parochial and public schools in Portland. Pete graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, where he lived in New Dorm 3 and the Theta Chi House. He was Vice President of Theta Chi during his junior year. After school years, to avoid being drafted into the



To broaden his horizons, he moved to Washington, D.C., and to northern Virginia. In Arlington, Pete joined the Knights of Columbus and served as a volunteer waiter for functions held and K of C facilities. He also lived a few years abroad, but he spent most of this working time in Washington and Virginia. He retired from the CIA after thirty-five years of federal service. Upon retirement, Pete moved back to Maine. There he served as a volunteer waiter at soup kitchens for various church and city organizations. He also volunteered as a member and chief of the Supervisory Committee of The Town and Country Credit Union for several years.



In seeking a warmer climate, Pete moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina. There, he was a patient visitor at First Health Hospital. He was also a member and President of Sandhills Ostomy Association. However, for a few years, Pete retained his lakeside summer cottage on Tripp Lake in West Portland, Maine for his summer residence. He loved to sail alone on his 12-foot boat --- just he and the wind. His hobbies of stamp collecting, do-it-yourself projects, and woodworking were put on the back burner during mid to late retirement, but his interest in playing bridge and golf continued. For many years Pete was a member and Program Chairman of the Sandhills Chapter of NARFE a Federal Employees Retirement Group.



His contacts with his immediate and extended family, close friends and living with his bride for 63 years were the gracious parts of his life.



His remains will be cremated, and a memorial service and/or Catholic Mass may be held in the Portland Maine area at a later date.



Online condolences can be made to







SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. - Peter John Feeney, 93, of Southern Pines, N.C., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence.Pete was born in Portland, Maine, on June 28, 1925. He was the son of the late County Galway, Ireland born parents, Michael and Delia Feeney. He was predeceased by two daughters, Eileen (age 6) and Lorraine (age 27). Also, predeceased by his sister, Mary Morais of South Portland, Patrick Joseph of Westbrook, and James of Cape Elizabeth.Survivors are his wife, Patricia Keenan Feeney of 63 years; his three sons; Charles (Kim) of Burlington, Vermont, James (Lisa) of Manchester, New Hampshire, and John (Henna) of Vienna, Virginia. Also survived by his grandchildren; Allison, Molly, Patrick, Rosie, Alayna, and Adam.He attended parochial and public schools in Portland. Pete graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, where he lived in New Dorm 3 and the Theta Chi House. He was Vice President of Theta Chi during his junior year. After school years, to avoid being drafted into the army , he enlisted in the Navy. After naval training he was, ironically, posted as a signalman with the U.S. Army coast artillery divisions in the British West Indies. After an appropriate time, he applied for reentry into the Navy. He was then assigned as a signalman staff member of a retired admiral who led a convoy of merchant ships to New York. From New York, he was transferred to the Fargo Building in Boston to attend an advanced signal class. From there he was reassigned to Guam in the Pacific and then posted as a signalman on the USS Sperry, a Submarine Tender. He remained on the USS Sperry until his transfer back to The Fargo Building for discharge. Pete returned to Maine and went back to school under the GI Bill.To broaden his horizons, he moved to Washington, D.C., and to northern Virginia. In Arlington, Pete joined the Knights of Columbus and served as a volunteer waiter for functions held and K of C facilities. He also lived a few years abroad, but he spent most of this working time in Washington and Virginia. He retired from the CIA after thirty-five years of federal service. Upon retirement, Pete moved back to Maine. There he served as a volunteer waiter at soup kitchens for various church and city organizations. He also volunteered as a member and chief of the Supervisory Committee of The Town and Country Credit Union for several years.In seeking a warmer climate, Pete moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina. There, he was a patient visitor at First Health Hospital. He was also a member and President of Sandhills Ostomy Association. However, for a few years, Pete retained his lakeside summer cottage on Tripp Lake in West Portland, Maine for his summer residence. He loved to sail alone on his 12-foot boat --- just he and the wind. His hobbies of stamp collecting, do-it-yourself projects, and woodworking were put on the back burner during mid to late retirement, but his interest in playing bridge and golf continued. For many years Pete was a member and Program Chairman of the Sandhills Chapter of NARFE a Federal Employees Retirement Group.His contacts with his immediate and extended family, close friends and living with his bride for 63 years were the gracious parts of his life.His remains will be cremated, and a memorial service and/or Catholic Mass may be held in the Portland Maine area at a later date.Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com . Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com