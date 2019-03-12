Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Peter H. Miller, 73, of Washington Avenue, Portland, died Jan. 20, 2019. Born in Portland, he was the son of James R. and Evelyn Houston Miller. He graduated from Portland High School, the class of 1964. During his years at Portland High School he played football.



While in the Navy, he was on a destroyer. That destroyer was the first American service ship to enter the Black Sea.



Peter loved to travel. His travels took him to Hawaii, New Zealand, Fiji and Australia, New Guinea, Bali, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, India and Tahiti, and throughout Canada.



In 1970, he went to Australia and got his work visa. After traveling around Australia, he settled in Sydney and started working for the Hilton Hotels. He was a member of the Australian American Association. In 1973, he watched with one million people the opening of the Sydney Opera House.



Due to health problems, for many years Peter required the care provided at St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Residence. He reached out to staff and residents, especially with stories and pictures of his travels. He was a pivotal member of the St. Joe's community and will be is fondly missed.



Peter was predeceased by his father James Miller in 1977; his sister Judy Geng in 1996; his mother Evelyn Miller in 2010; and his brother Robert Miller in 2013. He is survived by nephews James and Robert Geng; and a cousin Christine Moran.



A memorial service will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. He will be buried in the Clarksburg Cemetery, Clarksburg, Mass.



To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at



Donations may be



made to the:



Residents Van Fund of



St. Joseph Rehabilitation



and Residence



1133 Washington Avenue



Portland, ME 04103







