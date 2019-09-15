Peter F. Harlow

YARMOUTH - Peter F. Harlow, 76, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Middletown, Conn. on Jan. 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Taft) Harlow. Peter was a graduate of Greely High School and later served in the U.S. Navy (1963-1969). Peter worked for many years as a US Postal worker in Yarmouth. He is survived by five brothers, Thomas, Larry, Gary, Daniel and Timothy. Peter will be forever missed by his three children, Scott A. Harlow and wife Karen of New Gloucester, Dawn E. Karszes and husband James of Somers, Conn., and Mark L. Harlow and wife Susan of Yarmouth; and nine grandchildren, Breanna, Emily, Seth, Sarah, William, Jack, Daniel, Joshua and Mark. A special thanks to the staff at Coastal Manor of Yarmouth. Celebration of Life will be Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m., 271 Bald Hill Rd., New Gloucester.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
