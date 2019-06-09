PORTLAND - Peter Stead, 73, of Portland, died unexpectedly May 30, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. Born in Worcester Mass. on June 26, 1945, he was the son of Hannah Linnea and Joseph Stead.
Peter graduated from Millbury High School, Westfield State College and went on to complete a Master's Degree in Psychology at Assumption College. He then served in the US Coast Guard and Public Health Service for eight years. After coming to Portland in 1975, Peter, his wife Kathryn and son Jeffrey decided to stay and he continued to have positions in health care until his retirement. They joyfully welcomed their twin daughters Carolyn and Emily in 1980.
Peter was an avid sailor, camper, reader, baker, and musician. For several years he worked with the Red Cross all over the United States as a disaster volunteer. He rarely missed a Red Sox or Bruins game in his later years and was a soccer referee along the way.
In addition to his parents; Peter was predeceased by his beloved son Jeffrey. His survivors are his wife Kathryn; his daughter Emily, her husband Kurt Smith and children Karen and William; daughter Carolyn, her husband
Jay Riddlesberger and children Isadora, Max and Arlo. He leaves his brother Ron, wife Jeri and their two daughters Karin and Wendy as well as their children. Peter also leaves his brothers-in-law Tom and Ken and their children Amy, Toby, Leah and Matthew.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
To view Peter's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,
www.athutchins.com.
Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to the:
Good Shepherd
Food Bank of Maine
Box 1807
Auburn, ME 04211-1807, or
online at gsfb.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019