|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Alan Doyle.
PORTLAND - Peter Alan Doyle, 57, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Feb. 14, 1962, and the specifics of that particular day proved to shape the loving, kind, and passionate person Peter grew to be.
Arriving in the middle of a good ole Nor'easter snowstorm on Valentine's Day, Peter was a passionate lover of life, others, the Red Sox, and tracking the daily weather forecasts. The son of Anne and Richard "Dick" Doyle, Peter began his formal education at the Stepping Stone Day School in Falmouth where, according to his mother he sculpted a masterpiece entitled "The Penguin" proudly displayed in family home to this day.
Leaving such early artistic promise behind, Peter attended local Portland area schools before he attended Babson College pursuing a degree in business. Despite his daily dedication to the weather forecasts, Peter eschewed a career in meteorology focusing his working years at local Shaw's Supermarkets. After all, he was also a lover of good food while tracking all those snowstorms and suffering all those Red Sox losses during the early years.
In 2014 Peter agreed to move in with the family matriarch allowing her to remain at home when the thief of Alzheimer's Disease had already settled in with her. Loyal, loving, and with the patience only a saint could posess, Peter attended to his mother's increasing daily needs for three long, punishing years. This act of selfless love and sacrifice allowed his lucky siblings to continue living their own adult lives.
On the lighter side, Peter, dubbed "Doc" by his buddies, loved nothing more than to kick back and share good times and good tunes with his friends, and there were many. He enjoyed legendary guys' weekends from the notorious "Reffer" beach parties (with horrific, but attractively priced Haffenreffer beer) to great times watching Rudolph at Christmas time in the Babson Annex; and in recent years, annual Moosehead ice fishing trips.
His siblings will sorely miss Peter's quiet and all accepting love. He was unwaveringly loyal and unconditionally loving, even when we did not deserve such largeness of his heart. Yes, he was the peacemaker. Without complaint Peter gracefully accepted a harrowing health condition that often made of his life a daily hell. He is our unsung hero slipping ever so softly into the night. We wish him only joy, rest, freedom, and endless Red Sox winning seasons on the other side. Sleep well Sweet Prince until we meet again.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, his godmother, Aunt Mildred Sweetser, and the Doyle family cat, Dustin Hoffman. He leaves behind his beloved Aunt Barbara Blackwell of Portland, Maine; his loving siblings, Nancy Doyle of Cape Elizabeth Maine, Joanne Doyle Switz and family of Charlottesville,Virginia, and Timothy Doyle of San Francisco, Calif. He is further survived by several dear cousins, chief among them Judy Blackwell Smith and Theresa Seger Brown and dear friend, Patsy McDonough.
A graveside celebration of Peter's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland Maine. Peter's friends and family are encouraged to bring a happy memory or funny story. Thereafter, we will gather somewhere close by to raise a toast to our Peter. To express condolences or to participate in Peter's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|