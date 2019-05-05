Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Irwin Shattuck. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Service 11:15 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Burial 12:30 PM Pine Grove Cemetery Falmouth , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Peggy Irwin Shattuck, of Cumberland Foreside, Scarborough, and White Plains, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbia, Md. Peggy, the eldest of three deceased siblings, was born on June 28, 1922, to the late John Leroy Irwin and Mary Elizabeth Magee, in Denver, Colo.



Peggy lived in Cape Elizabeth where she attended elementary school and learned to celebrate the outdoors. She had happy childhood memories of riding her bicycle to explore the beautiful Maine coastline.



The Irwin family moved to New Jersey during Peggy's teenage years. She later attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. for a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. Soon after, she married Harold Weinstock of New York City. Their children, Nancy and Jim, were the light of her life.



Peggy was charming, loving, opinionated and funny. She was a woman of wisdom and determination who was devoted to her family. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies including tennis, gardening, golf, swimming, art, theater, travel, and bridge.



Peggy knew the value of giving back to community. During her years in White Plains, Peggy served as a leader and teacher in the New York State Head Start Program. Her love of children and teaching permeated every aspect of her life.



In 1977, Peggy returned to her beloved Maine and wed John Ridge Shattuck of Cumberland Foreside. There she pursued her many hobbies and serviced to the community as a volunteer at the Maine Medical Center and the Portland Museum of Art.



After suffering a stroke in 2016, Peggy moved from her home at Piper Shores, Scarborough, to Columbia, Md.



Peggy is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Weinstock Levy, Ph.D., son-in-law Daniel J. Levy, MD of Columbia, Md., and her devoted son James Weinstock, daughter-in-law Kathleen Scully Weinstock; and grandchildren William, James, and Margaret Weinstock of Darien, Conn.. Her love of life and family will forever remain a guiding light for her family.



Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth at 12:30 p.m.







CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Peggy Irwin Shattuck, of Cumberland Foreside, Scarborough, and White Plains, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbia, Md. Peggy, the eldest of three deceased siblings, was born on June 28, 1922, to the late John Leroy Irwin and Mary Elizabeth Magee, in Denver, Colo.Peggy lived in Cape Elizabeth where she attended elementary school and learned to celebrate the outdoors. She had happy childhood memories of riding her bicycle to explore the beautiful Maine coastline.The Irwin family moved to New Jersey during Peggy's teenage years. She later attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. for a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. Soon after, she married Harold Weinstock of New York City. Their children, Nancy and Jim, were the light of her life.Peggy was charming, loving, opinionated and funny. She was a woman of wisdom and determination who was devoted to her family. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies including tennis, gardening, golf, swimming, art, theater, travel, and bridge.Peggy knew the value of giving back to community. During her years in White Plains, Peggy served as a leader and teacher in the New York State Head Start Program. Her love of children and teaching permeated every aspect of her life.In 1977, Peggy returned to her beloved Maine and wed John Ridge Shattuck of Cumberland Foreside. There she pursued her many hobbies and serviced to the community as a volunteer at the Maine Medical Center and the Portland Museum of Art.After suffering a stroke in 2016, Peggy moved from her home at Piper Shores, Scarborough, to Columbia, Md.Peggy is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Weinstock Levy, Ph.D., son-in-law Daniel J. Levy, MD of Columbia, Md., and her devoted son James Weinstock, daughter-in-law Kathleen Scully Weinstock; and grandchildren William, James, and Margaret Weinstock of Darien, Conn.. Her love of life and family will forever remain a guiding light for her family.Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth at 12:30 p.m. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com