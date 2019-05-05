|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:15 AM
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland,
ME
04106-3802
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Peggy Irwin Shattuck, of Cumberland Foreside, Scarborough, and White Plains, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbia, Md. Peggy, the eldest of three deceased siblings, was born on June 28, 1922, to the late John Leroy Irwin and Mary Elizabeth Magee, in Denver, Colo.
Peggy lived in Cape Elizabeth where she attended elementary school and learned to celebrate the outdoors. She had happy childhood memories of riding her bicycle to explore the beautiful Maine coastline.
The Irwin family moved to New Jersey during Peggy's teenage years. She later attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. for a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. Soon after, she married Harold Weinstock of New York City. Their children, Nancy and Jim, were the light of her life.
Peggy was charming, loving, opinionated and funny. She was a woman of wisdom and determination who was devoted to her family. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies including tennis, gardening, golf, swimming, art, theater, travel, and bridge.
Peggy knew the value of giving back to community. During her years in White Plains, Peggy served as a leader and teacher in the New York State Head Start Program. Her love of children and teaching permeated every aspect of her life.
In 1977, Peggy returned to her beloved Maine and wed John Ridge Shattuck of Cumberland Foreside. There she pursued her many hobbies and serviced to the community as a volunteer at the Maine Medical Center and the Portland Museum of Art.
After suffering a stroke in 2016, Peggy moved from her home at Piper Shores, Scarborough, to Columbia, Md.
Peggy is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Weinstock Levy, Ph.D., son-in-law Daniel J. Levy, MD of Columbia, Md., and her devoted son James Weinstock, daughter-in-law Kathleen Scully Weinstock; and grandchildren William, James, and Margaret Weinstock of Darien, Conn.. Her love of life and family will forever remain a guiding light for her family.
Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019
