Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Farnsworth. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary





Peggy Ann Bostwick was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Newton, Mass. to Beverly and Irma Dyer Bostwick. She grew up in Newton in the house her paternal grandmother built, spending summers in Cape Elizabeth, a place that has been in her mother's family (Dyer) for generations. She had such fond memories of her childhood. Growing up the youngest grandchild of Sumner Dyer, her summers were filled with family gatherings and running up and down the coast with her brother Dudley and cousin Wayne Brooking.



Peggy graduated from Newton High in 1950 and Lasell Junior college in 1952. She married Robert Gilfillan in 1952 and made their home in Natick, Mass., summering in Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their three children together. She moved permanently to her Cape Elizabeth home, Shining Waters, in 1977 and married Milton Farnsworth in 1980. They ran P & M Repair in South Portland for many years and enjoyed wonderful times together. Adventures flying Downeast, boating down the bay, clamming and picnics were favorite summer activities, as well as wintering in warm climates and enjoying all their many pets; goats, ducks, rabbits, chickens, cats and dogs. When Milton's health declined, Peggy was faithfully by his side for nearly ten years. She moved to Betsy Ross House, South Portland, in 2016 and prior to her death, moved to The Landing in Cape Elizabeth, where she enjoyed her last days under the caring staff there.



Throughout her life she was active in many social and civic organizations, including Natick Mothers' Club, Cape Elizabeth Garden Club, Cape Elizabeth Ladies Union, Cape Elizabeth Historical Society, as well as volunteering at Hospice after her husband died.



Peggy loved people, and took a genuine interest in each person she met. She was happiest planning a party with friends or large family gatherings. She was a very good organizer and her parties were always seasonal highlights. She maintained a close relationship with childhood friends all her life and enjoyed making new friends along the way, most recently at the Betsy Ross House, where she was so happy.



Family was very important to Peggy, and she instilled the importance of family in her children. She was the family matriarch and was loved so very much. She will be greatly missed.



Surviving are her children, Holly Ready (Kevin Jordan), Lydia Webber (Charles) and Ted Gilfillan; her grandchildren John Ready III (Shana), Wendy Webber (William Flahive), Brendan Ready (Sarah), Christian Webber (Erika); and great- grandchildren Thomas, Will, Reese, Lyla, Johnny and Sawyer, all of Cape Elizabeth.



Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at







CAPE ELIZABETH - Peggy Farnsworth sailed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, surrounded by a family she loved so very much.Peggy Ann Bostwick was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Newton, Mass. to Beverly and Irma Dyer Bostwick. She grew up in Newton in the house her paternal grandmother built, spending summers in Cape Elizabeth, a place that has been in her mother's family (Dyer) for generations. She had such fond memories of her childhood. Growing up the youngest grandchild of Sumner Dyer, her summers were filled with family gatherings and running up and down the coast with her brother Dudley and cousin Wayne Brooking.Peggy graduated from Newton High in 1950 and Lasell Junior college in 1952. She married Robert Gilfillan in 1952 and made their home in Natick, Mass., summering in Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their three children together. She moved permanently to her Cape Elizabeth home, Shining Waters, in 1977 and married Milton Farnsworth in 1980. They ran P & M Repair in South Portland for many years and enjoyed wonderful times together. Adventures flying Downeast, boating down the bay, clamming and picnics were favorite summer activities, as well as wintering in warm climates and enjoying all their many pets; goats, ducks, rabbits, chickens, cats and dogs. When Milton's health declined, Peggy was faithfully by his side for nearly ten years. She moved to Betsy Ross House, South Portland, in 2016 and prior to her death, moved to The Landing in Cape Elizabeth, where she enjoyed her last days under the caring staff there.Throughout her life she was active in many social and civic organizations, including Natick Mothers' Club, Cape Elizabeth Garden Club, Cape Elizabeth Ladies Union, Cape Elizabeth Historical Society, as well as volunteering at Hospice after her husband died.Peggy loved people, and took a genuine interest in each person she met. She was happiest planning a party with friends or large family gatherings. She was a very good organizer and her parties were always seasonal highlights. She maintained a close relationship with childhood friends all her life and enjoyed making new friends along the way, most recently at the Betsy Ross House, where she was so happy.Family was very important to Peggy, and she instilled the importance of family in her children. She was the family matriarch and was loved so very much. She will be greatly missed.Surviving are her children, Holly Ready (Kevin Jordan), Lydia Webber (Charles) and Ted Gilfillan; her grandchildren John Ready III (Shana), Wendy Webber (William Flahive), Brendan Ready (Sarah), Christian Webber (Erika); and great- grandchildren Thomas, Will, Reese, Lyla, Johnny and Sawyer, all of Cape Elizabeth.Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com