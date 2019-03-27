Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Hoskins Johnston. View Sign

MILO - Pearl Hoskins Johnston, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, Maine. She was born May 3, 1926, in Milo, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary (Crockett) Hoskins.



Pearl fell in love with and married Mervyn Johnston on Jan. 19, 1949. For many years, they would spend weekends going to local dance halls, traveling between Brownville Junction, Milo and Lagrange. They were blessed with two sons, Cliff and Bryce, and they lived and raised their family in Bangor, before moving to Brewer and eventually to Florida when they retired. Merv and Pearl returned home to Maine in 1990. Family time was important to Merv and Pearl, and summers included many camping trips - all over Maine and eastern Canada - with extended family and friends.



Pearl was a devoted mother who always wanted to be sure her boys were safe and well taken care of - even as grown men, Pearl still reminded them to "drive carefully, it might be slippery". She looked forward to talking with each of them weekly to find out what was happening with their jobs and their families. She also did her best to keep connected with relatives and friends by sending cards for just about every occasion.



Pearl was also involved in the lives of her two granddaughters, Wendi Kimball of Mobile, Ala., and Kelsie Peixotto of Cumberland, Maine; often caring for them during the summers when they were young. Shopping, going to yard sales, treasure-hunting at flea markets and having dinner out with grammy and grampy were always a treat! The girls knew that grammy always ordered the ham!



Pearl worked in a variety of roles at the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad, as well as the Maine Central Railroad. She also was a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star. And even though she worked, she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Pearl's home was always immaculate and even though their homes always had a dishwasher, Pearl was quite proud of the fact that she never once used one! She kept busy crocheting afghans and needlepoint pictures - and each one had a story to go with it. Evidence of her love of family was the fact the walls of her homes were filled with an abundance of family photos and there was always room for one more!



Pearl adored her three stepgrandchildren, Scott, Kathryn, and Stan; and was always eager to hear stories about her great-grandchildren, Emily and Casey Kimball. Penelope Peixotto, her youngest great-grandchild, was lucky to meet Pearl last summer and will no doubt hear lots of grammy stories from her mother, Kelsie.



Pearl was predeceased by her loving husband, Mervyn H. Johnston; and her sister, Ruth Clark. She will forever be remembered for her unforgettable declaration of Merv's flawless character and her love and appreciation for him during his interment in Milo in 2013. It was heartwarming to hear her speak up with such passion and strength.



Pearl is survived by her sisters, Rose Carlson of Virginia Beach, Va., and Janet Annis of Bangor, Maine; by her sons, Clifford M. Johnston and his wife, Donna, of Little Rock, Ark., and Bryce R. Johnston and his wife, Stacie, of Yarmouth, Maine; and by her granddaughters, Wendi (Chris) Kimball and Kelsie (Rob) Peixotto, her stepgrandchildren and their families, her great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend its gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the outstanding nurses and staff at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, particularly those in the Hawthorne Wing for their attentive and loving care of our mother over the past few years.



A burial service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Milo where Pearl will join Merv and her parents, will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at







