Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FREEPORT - Payson F. Sawyer, 86, of Freeport, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after a period of declining health. His loving family was by his side. Payson was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Biddeford, the son of George and Edith (Ford) Sawyer. He grew up in South Portland and attended area schools before graduating from Kents Hill School in 1951, where he played baseball and was captain of the varsity basketball team. He was voted "Most Friendly, Best Looking, Most All-Around, Class Marshall and Winter Carnival King." He attended Colby College for four years and had many adventures during that time, including being a proud brother of the ATO fraternity. He worked for Hanes Underwear and Hosiery Company and was named salesman of the year when he got Grace Kelly to model one of Hanes' ski pajamas. His territory included historic New Castle, Del., where he met and married Melissa Madden in 1963. Together they moved to Falmouth, Maine, and had five children, Barbara, Edith, George, Louise, and Charles. They shared 49 years of marriage before Melissa's death in 2012. Payson had several self-employment ventures, including the first ever indoor amusement park, The Birthday Warehouse. In his later years he started a book business with Melissa called Scrooge and Marley. Payson was an avid reader, writer, sports enthusiast and lover of many precious dogs throughout his life. Some of his best times were spent at the family's camp in Gilead, Maine, where he enjoyed fishing for brook trout. He loved to play golf, but when his swing was on the back nine, he found contentment off-green hunting for the golf balls he could no longer hit. He was a true family man and was bigger than life to his children and grandchildren. He was always the funniest guy in the room. He was a teller of tales and dreamer of dreams. He was Gene Kelly, Henry David Thoreau, Atticus Finch and The Wizard Of Oz, all rolled in to one.In addition to his parents and his wife, Payson was predeceased by his sister, Stevie (Louise) Sawyer Reiche. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Sawyer of Falmouth; daughter, Edith Fontaine and her husband, Gregory, of Falmouth; son, George and his wife, Carrie, of Gray; daughter, Louise Sawyer of Falmouth; son, Charles of Cumberland Foreside; brother, Charles and his wife, Jane, of Yarmouth; and seven grandchildren, Melissa Goggins, Tanner Ochse, Sawyer Fenderson, Madison Ochse, Olivia Sawyer, Payson Sawyer, and Taemin Fontaine. He also leaves behind his dog, Ellie, who was very much loved by both Payson and Melissa.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. An on-site reception will immediately follow. There will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland this summer.As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to:Mainely Pets Foundation174 U.S. Route OneFalmouth, ME 04105







FREEPORT - Payson F. Sawyer, 86, of Freeport, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after a period of declining health. His loving family was by his side. Payson was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Biddeford, the son of George and Edith (Ford) Sawyer. He grew up in South Portland and attended area schools before graduating from Kents Hill School in 1951, where he played baseball and was captain of the varsity basketball team. He was voted "Most Friendly, Best Looking, Most All-Around, Class Marshall and Winter Carnival King." He attended Colby College for four years and had many adventures during that time, including being a proud brother of the ATO fraternity. He worked for Hanes Underwear and Hosiery Company and was named salesman of the year when he got Grace Kelly to model one of Hanes' ski pajamas. His territory included historic New Castle, Del., where he met and married Melissa Madden in 1963. Together they moved to Falmouth, Maine, and had five children, Barbara, Edith, George, Louise, and Charles. They shared 49 years of marriage before Melissa's death in 2012. Payson had several self-employment ventures, including the first ever indoor amusement park, The Birthday Warehouse. In his later years he started a book business with Melissa called Scrooge and Marley. Payson was an avid reader, writer, sports enthusiast and lover of many precious dogs throughout his life. Some of his best times were spent at the family's camp in Gilead, Maine, where he enjoyed fishing for brook trout. He loved to play golf, but when his swing was on the back nine, he found contentment off-green hunting for the golf balls he could no longer hit. He was a true family man and was bigger than life to his children and grandchildren. He was always the funniest guy in the room. He was a teller of tales and dreamer of dreams. He was Gene Kelly, Henry David Thoreau, Atticus Finch and The Wizard Of Oz, all rolled in to one.In addition to his parents and his wife, Payson was predeceased by his sister, Stevie (Louise) Sawyer Reiche. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Sawyer of Falmouth; daughter, Edith Fontaine and her husband, Gregory, of Falmouth; son, George and his wife, Carrie, of Gray; daughter, Louise Sawyer of Falmouth; son, Charles of Cumberland Foreside; brother, Charles and his wife, Jane, of Yarmouth; and seven grandchildren, Melissa Goggins, Tanner Ochse, Sawyer Fenderson, Madison Ochse, Olivia Sawyer, Payson Sawyer, and Taemin Fontaine. He also leaves behind his dog, Ellie, who was very much loved by both Payson and Melissa.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. An on-site reception will immediately follow. There will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland this summer.As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to:Mainely Pets Foundation174 U.S. Route OneFalmouth, ME 04105 Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

(207) 799-4472 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com