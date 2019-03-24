|
FREEPORT - Payson F. Sawyer, 86, of Freeport, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after a period of declining health. His loving family was by his side. Payson was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Biddeford, the son of George and Edith (Ford) Sawyer. He grew up in South Portland and attended area schools before graduating from Kents Hill School in 1951, where he played baseball and was captain of the varsity basketball team. He was voted "Most Friendly, Best Looking, Most All-Around, Class Marshall and Winter Carnival King." He attended Colby College for four years and had many adventures during that time, including being a proud brother of the ATO fraternity. He worked for Hanes Underwear and Hosiery Company and was named salesman of the year when he got Grace Kelly to model one of Hanes' ski pajamas. His territory included historic New Castle, Del., where he met and married Melissa Madden in 1963. Together they moved to Falmouth, Maine, and had five children, Barbara, Edith, George, Louise, and Charles. They shared 49 years of marriage before Melissa's death in 2012. Payson had several self-employment ventures, including the first ever indoor amusement park, The Birthday Warehouse. In his later years he started a book business with Melissa called Scrooge and Marley. Payson was an avid reader, writer, sports enthusiast and lover of many precious dogs throughout his life. Some of his best times were spent at the family's camp in Gilead, Maine, where he enjoyed fishing for brook trout. He loved to play golf, but when his swing was on the back nine, he found contentment off-green hunting for the golf balls he could no longer hit. He was a true family man and was bigger than life to his children and grandchildren. He was always the funniest guy in the room. He was a teller of tales and dreamer of dreams. He was Gene Kelly, Henry David Thoreau, Atticus Finch and The Wizard Of Oz, all rolled in to one.In addition to his parents and his wife, Payson was predeceased by his sister, Stevie (Louise) Sawyer Reiche. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Sawyer of Falmouth; daughter, Edith Fontaine and her husband, Gregory, of Falmouth; son, George and his wife, Carrie, of Gray; daughter, Louise Sawyer of Falmouth; son, Charles of Cumberland Foreside; brother, Charles and his wife, Jane, of Yarmouth; and seven grandchildren, Melissa Goggins, Tanner Ochse, Sawyer Fenderson, Madison Ochse, Olivia Sawyer, Payson Sawyer, and Taemin Fontaine. He also leaves behind his dog, Ellie, who was very much loved by both Payson and Melissa.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. An on-site reception will immediately follow. There will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland this summer.As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to:Mainely Pets Foundation174 U.S. Route OneFalmouth, ME 04105
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
