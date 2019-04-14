Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline T. (Boivin) Lauricella. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Pauline T. (Boivin) Lauricella, 71, of Gorham, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.She was born on Sept. 27, 1947, in Westbrook, Maine, the daughter of the late Alphonse J. and Hilda (Sirois) Boivin. Pauline grew up in Westbrook attending local area schools.She worked for several different manufacturers over the years including Fairchild, Warehouses, HealthTex and finally at Nichols, where she spent the last 30 years before retiring two years ago.In her spare time she could be found crocheting, putting together puzzles and tending to her flower garden.She is survived by her daughter, Marlean Shaw of Westbrook; and her three grandchildren, Amanda Casey and her husband, Kyle, of Scarborough, Natasha Labranche and her husband, Jon Williams, of Buckfield and Christopher Keith of Westbrook; as well as two great-grandsons, Keegen and Ryan. She also leaves her brother, Raymond J. Boivin and his wife, Cynthia, of Westbrook; and her sister, Claire (Boivin) Hurd and her husband, William, of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Pauline's life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a time of remembrance starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, Maine.Please visit







