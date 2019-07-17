PORTLAND - Pauline S Adams, 86, of Portland passed away on July 11, 2019, in Scarborough. She was the daughter of Howard and Mattie Seavey of Portland.
Pauline attended South Portland High School and spent her working career as a CNA at the old Westbrook Hospital and Maine Medical Center.
She is predeceased by both of her parents and her husband Fred. She leaves her three children Cindy, Fred and Brian; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St, South Portland, on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019