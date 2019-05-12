Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Tanguay) Robey. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Pauline (Tanguay) Robey of Portland died expectedly on May 2, 2019, at the age of 85. Polly, or as she was known later in life Paula, was the sister of six brothers Jack, Dick, Bob, Joe, Tom and Don. She was the daughter of Philip Tanguay and Wilma Locke, both of Portland.Polly was born in 1934 and attended Deering High School. She raised four children, Michael, Leesa, Theresa and Tim, and is survived by husband William Robey, mostly we believe in order to make fun of him for the remainder of her life. She leaves behind three younger brothers Joe-Pete, Tom and Don; three children Michael, Leesa and Tim; and two grandchildren Tom and Tim Myers. She also leaves behind a lot of friends because she touched most everyone she encountered in one special way or another. Polly was always proud to be a Tanguay, and especially of her brothers and father. She never quite recovered from the loss of daughter Theresa to cancer at 41 years young. Her firstborn Michael was always precious in her heart, and her twins, Leesa and Theresa, usually the stars of the show at any outing. Her youngest son Tim is still considered her baby even at age 57. She would often remind us that her favorite time in life was "raising my children" and "walking the beach with my Dad and laughing with my brothers".No services are planned.







PORTLAND - Pauline (Tanguay) Robey of Portland died expectedly on May 2, 2019, at the age of 85. Polly, or as she was known later in life Paula, was the sister of six brothers Jack, Dick, Bob, Joe, Tom and Don. She was the daughter of Philip Tanguay and Wilma Locke, both of Portland.Polly was born in 1934 and attended Deering High School. She raised four children, Michael, Leesa, Theresa and Tim, and is survived by husband William Robey, mostly we believe in order to make fun of him for the remainder of her life. She leaves behind three younger brothers Joe-Pete, Tom and Don; three children Michael, Leesa and Tim; and two grandchildren Tom and Tim Myers. She also leaves behind a lot of friends because she touched most everyone she encountered in one special way or another. Polly was always proud to be a Tanguay, and especially of her brothers and father. She never quite recovered from the loss of daughter Theresa to cancer at 41 years young. Her firstborn Michael was always precious in her heart, and her twins, Leesa and Theresa, usually the stars of the show at any outing. Her youngest son Tim is still considered her baby even at age 57. She would often remind us that her favorite time in life was "raising my children" and "walking the beach with my Dad and laughing with my brothers".No services are planned. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com