PORTLAND - Pauline (Tanguay) Robey of Portland died expectedly on May 2, 2019, at the age of 85. Polly, or as she was known later in life Paula, was the sister of six brothers Jack, Dick, Bob, Joe, Tom and Don. She was the daughter of Philip Tanguay and Wilma Locke, both of Portland.Polly was born in 1934 and attended Deering High School. She raised four children, Michael, Leesa, Theresa and Tim, and is survived by husband William Robey, mostly we believe in order to make fun of him for the remainder of her life. She leaves behind three younger brothers Joe-Pete, Tom and Don; three children Michael, Leesa and Tim; and two grandchildren Tom and Tim Myers. She also leaves behind a lot of friends because she touched most everyone she encountered in one special way or another. Polly was always proud to be a Tanguay, and especially of her brothers and father. She never quite recovered from the loss of daughter Theresa to cancer at 41 years young. Her firstborn Michael was always precious in her heart, and her twins, Leesa and Theresa, usually the stars of the show at any outing. Her youngest son Tim is still considered her baby even at age 57. She would often remind us that her favorite time in life was "raising my children" and "walking the beach with my Dad and laughing with my brothers".No services are planned.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019