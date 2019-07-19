Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Novella Lufkin. View Sign Obituary

CASCO - Born Jan. 4, 1954, Pauline Novella Lufkin, 65, died July 10, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center from complications due to pneumonia.



Pauline grew up in Westbrook on a riding stable and farm. She was an accomplished bird dog trainer, competing in local trials with notable success. A graduate of Westbrook high school, she worked in the hospitality sector for many years.



Her hobbies included piano, music, water recreation and motorcycling with her former husband, Bob, and their many friends. A wonderful and generous cook, she loved preparing meals for large groups of visitors. Pauline was devoted to her mother and cared for her solely for many years.



Her cat, Trouble, was a source of comfort and amusement and could often be seen sunning himself in the beautiful rock garden Pauline created over the years. An accomplished gardener, flowers and vegetables flourished at her home in Casco.



She is predeceased by her husband, Bob Roy; her parents, Burleigh Mason Lufkin Sr. and Norma Lee (Sparkman) Lufkin; and two brothers, Burleigh Lufkin and Michael Lufkin. Surviving are her nieces, Katrina Doyle of Killeen, Texas, Tiffany Lufkin of Burlington, N.C., nephew Michael Lufkin of Burlington, N.C., nephew Robin Woodard of South Paris, Maine., Daphne Lufkin of San Antonio, Texas and Burleigh Lufkin III of San Antonio, Texas. Many cousins are located throughout New England.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.







