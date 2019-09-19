Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline M. Gagne Allen. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 492 Ocean Ave. Portland , ME View Map Committal Following Services Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Pauline M. Gagne Allen, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019. She died peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Pauline was born Sept. 22, 1917, in Lachine Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Polydore A. Gagne and Lauretta Leclerc Gagne.Pauline was raised in Island Pond, Vt., and attended St. Mary's Academy in Island Pond and later graduated from the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland, Maine. She worked in her nursing profession for many years at Maine Medical Center and later did private duty nursing locally.She was married to Robert W. Allen Sr. for 28 years. Together they were the parents of eight children. Mr. Allen passed away in 1967. They resided in Portland or their entire married life. Pauline had made her home recently at 75 State St.Pauline was a member of St. Patrick's church for over 50 years and had been a member of their Women's Council. She was also a member of the Retired Nurses Association and attended their annual get together. She liked to read and also enjoyed the daily newspaper puzzles. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and liked to go out to eat.Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and a son, David. Also predeceasing her were her brother, John, and her sisters, Claire, Marie, and Alicia.She has one surviving sister, Therese Zimmerman of Depew, N.Y. She is survived by her sons, Robert Jr. (Barbara) of Litchfield, N.H.; Paul (Simone) of Portland; Vincent of Tucson, Ariz.; Jan (Faye) of Gorham, Maine; and daughters, Katherine Bruni (John) of Gorham, Maine; Maureen Callahan, of Gorham, Maine, and Donna Maruta Pyper (Dennis) of Mesa, Ariz. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Pauline's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. A committal will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019

