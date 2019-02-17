Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Frances Furman. View Sign

GORHAM - Pauline Frances Furman, 96, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, after a long illness at the Hawthorne House in Freeport. She was born on Oct. 10, 1922, the daughter of Guy and Nettie Coolbroth of Steep Falls and Cornish.Pauline loved her homes that she had previously lived in. She was a member of the Cressey Road United Methodist Church in Gorham.She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra L. Daigle of Gorham, and JoAnne Morton and her husband Dennis of Gorham; her brother, G. Philman Coolbroth; six grandchildren, Claude Daigle III, Christine Daigle, Jennifer Sundik, Laura Morton, Samuel Morton, and Sarah McEachin, along with nine great-grandchildren: Bailey and Bridget Daigle, Alexander and William Sundik, Danilo Morton, Camryn and Peyton Morton, and Isabella and Jackson Morrell and Justin McEachin.She was predeceased by her husband, John Furman, her sister, Mary Stearns; and her son-in-law, Claude "Fred" Daigle Jr..A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham. Interment will take place in the spring at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham. To express condolences or participate in Pauline's online tribute, please visit







