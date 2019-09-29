Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline DiPietro. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

WESTBROOK - Pauline DiPietro, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor after a long illness. Pauline was born in Matawan, N.J. on Nov. 11, 1928, the daughter of Antonio and Mabel Smith Maiolo. She one of six children.



Pauline met her husband Rudy DiPietro while he was visiting his aunt in New Jersey. They were married for 63 years until Rudy's passing in 2016. Rudy and Pauline grew up during the depression. Rudy had five brothers and one sister, Pauline had one brother and five sisters. Rudy had lost his mother when he was 8 years old, and Pauline lost her father when she was 5 years old. Family meant everything to Pauline. She loved having everyone around her for all occasions. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. They were all very special to her.



She was a wonderful cook, baker, and housekeeper you could literally eat off her floors. She also loved watching old movies, TV Series, soap operas, and reading magazines about the movie the stars. Pauline was 5 feet tall and her mother used to say "she was little but mighty". Although she was Italian, she always reminded everyone of her Irish heritage. She always said that she hated onions and garlic, but the family managed to sneak then both in her meatballs and sauces.



Pauline was predeceased by her parents, her husband Rudy, and his siblings and her siblings, Roy, Helen, Mev, Anna, and Charlotte.



She leaves behind a two sons Rudy DiPietro, Jr., and his wife Lisa, Steven DiPietro, her daughter Donna Brown and her husband Kip; grandchildren, Rudy III and his wife Cassandra, Angelo and his wife Hannah, Gino and his wife Jeanne, Gina Brown and her husband Josh, Chelsea, D.J., and Shakira; and seven great-grandchildren, Jada, Apollo, MacKenzie, Savanna, Payton, Lucinda and Kyrie. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Kay and Diane; and many nieces and nephews in New Jersey and Maine.



Per Pauline's request funeral services will be private. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Rudy.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street. To leave a tribute in memory of Pauline please visit



In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made in her memory to:



American Diabetes Association New



England Chapter



260 Cochituate Rd #200



Framingham, MA.01701







