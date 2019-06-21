Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Pauline (Paudiz) D. Krekorian, 91, of Portland passed away on June 16, 2019, with family at her side.



Pauline was born January 1929 to Bedros Goulasarian and Satneg Tevanian Goulasarian, who were immigrants that fled Armenia during the Armenian Genocide in 1927. As a first-generation Armenian American, she was raised with English as her second language in their home behind her parent's grocery store, Goulasarian's on the corner of Chestnut and Lancaster Street in Portland. As a small child Pauline was an interpreter for her parents, aunts, uncles, and some of the local Armenian community. This was Pauline's role throughout their lives,as well as for some of the Armenian ladies who were shopping when she worked in retail at a woman's dress shop on Congress Street.



Pauline loved being in her parents store and making bulky sandwiches and especially loved being around people. Many of the special relationships formed with customers while working in her parent's grocery store lasted throughout out her life, especially with one of her closest friend Mary Chadbourne Darling and the Chadbourne family.Pauline married Robert (Popin) D. Krekorian in 1946. The story of their marriage as told by Pauline; "when Bob's sister Agnes stopped saying, "you should marry my brother," Pauline took interest and called Bob at a local grocery store in Pawtucket, R.I. and said, "Bob" I want to get married. Their marriage lasted for 58 years.



Pauline loved working outside the home with people, working for Day's Jewelry Store, GM Pollock, owning a card shop she started with Ruth Mack called K&M Gift Shop and as a sub post office for the USPS.



Pauline liked to attend auctions, buying and selling glassware. Pauline sold antiques from her store she owned on Congress Street where she worked with her friend Peggy Merritt. Pauline would display and sell her glassware at Antique Shows. She would also buy and sell beanie babies at local flea markets.



Pauline volunteered at



Pauline loved to host Thanksgiving Dinner at her home with the family and Janet. Pauline would cook enough food for everyone to take home leftovers (as long as you brought your own containers.)



Pauline was a member of The Portland Armenian Club, The Italian Heritage Center, The Elks Club and The Eagles.Pauline enjoyed many a game of Scat and Gin Rummy at the Italian Heritage Center and enjoyed playing poker at the Elks Club. Pauline loved to go on bus trips to Foxwoods and the Oxford Casino with her friends Sam and Ruth Mack, who would so generously give her a ride.



A special thank-you to all who gave her a ride to her beloved card games, especially her friend Mary Toppi.



Pauline was predeceased by her parents; brother John; son Gary, sister Irene Azoian; nephew Arthur Azoian; brothers-in-law Rubin Krekorian, Thomas Krikorian and sister- in-law Agnes Tengarian. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Krekorian Thurber and her husband Daniel L. Thurber, Pamela K. Burnell and her husband Daniel Burnell; grandchildren Jennifer L. Kohl and her husband Timothy Kohl, Daniel K. Thurber, Jason D. Burnell and his wife Emily Burnell, Joshua R. Burnell; great-grandchildren Sarah A. Kohl, Edward R. Kohl, Thomas K. Thurber and baby-boy Burnell who will enter this world in the coming months; sisters-in-law Edith Krekorian, Rose Krikorian; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Thank you to all those who visited Pauline especially her cousin Pat Tevanian, thank you Cetta, Barbara, Anna and Cammy for baking her or bringing her pizzelle cookies, Helen for making her sugar pecans and Janet for her cranberry bread.Special thank you to her family in Michigan who made and mailed her baked Armenian delicacies.The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Emery and his staff at Intermed, the staff at Saint Joseph's Rehabilitation and Compasses Hospice.



A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at 10:00 am on June 29, 2019 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Burial will follow in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.



With our love "Pauline Did It Her Way"136



In lieu of flowers, donations to support the academic dreams and aspirations of young Maine high school basketball players, may be sent in memory of Pauline D. Krekorian to the: Gary P. Krekorian Memorial Scholarship Fund 75 Applegate Ln. Falmouth, ME 04105







