Paulette Lucille Belanger (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette Lucille Belanger.
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary

BUXTON - Paulette Lucille Belanger, 65, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born and brought up in Biddeford.

She was born on March 20, 1954, a child of the late Joseph and Laura (LaChance) Carrier.

For many years, Paulette was a hairdresser and caregiver serving adult and children.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, sewing, animals, along with optimistic personality and infectious smile.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Belanger; children, Danielle and Joshuah Belanger of Buxton; "sun", Tim Dougherty and his wife Tricia; siblings, Nancy Cote of Biddeford, Michael Carrier and his wife Debbie of Saco, and Ronald Carrier and his wife Laura of Biddeford; half sister, Jolene Carrier; grands, Loden, Willow and Skyler ; many nieces and nephews

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Oct 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

When the going gets

Ruff Rescue

18 Raymond St.

Biddeford, ME 04005

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com