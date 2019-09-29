BUXTON - Paulette Lucille Belanger, 65, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born and brought up in Biddeford.
She was born on March 20, 1954, a child of the late Joseph and Laura (LaChance) Carrier.
For many years, Paulette was a hairdresser and caregiver serving adult and children.
She will always be remembered for her love of family, sewing, animals, along with optimistic personality and infectious smile.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Belanger; children, Danielle and Joshuah Belanger of Buxton; "sun", Tim Dougherty and his wife Tricia; siblings, Nancy Cote of Biddeford, Michael Carrier and his wife Debbie of Saco, and Ronald Carrier and his wife Laura of Biddeford; half sister, Jolene Carrier; grands, Loden, Willow and Skyler ; many nieces and nephews
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Oct 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to:
Ruff Rescue
18 Raymond St.
Biddeford, ME 04005
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019