SARASOTA, Fla. - On April 4, 2019, Paula Reed-Crawford of Sarasota, Fla., passed away unexpectedly. She was predeceased by her late husband, Thomas Crawford; and her brother, the late Mark Howard Reed of Portland, Maine. She is survived by her parents, Don and Geri Reed of Sarasota, Lisa Rickards (Scott), also of Sarasota, and Audrey Jankucic (Nick) of Bound Brook, N.J.Paula was born at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She grew up in Gorham, Maine, and graduated from Gorham High School. Paula was employed at Buxton Pharmacy both during and upon graduating from high school. Following her years at the pharmacy, Paula was employed by State Farm Insurance. Paula and Tom Crawford made their home in Manchester, N.H., until relocating to Sarasota, Fla., until 2002. Paula's passions included motorcycling, cooking, spending time with her family and friends, her family pets, and always doing things for others. If you needed anything, Paula would be the first to offer help - always with a smile, and a little giggle. Her joy was always found in lending a hand to someone else. Paula will be very much missed by all those who loved her and/or had been a recipient of her smile and generosity.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 1, 2019