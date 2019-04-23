OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Paula Ann Weiss, 66, of Highland Ave., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Springfield, Mass., June 28, 1952, the daughter of Peter and Eleanor Shaw Brunsell. Paula was the activity director for Brentwood Rehabilitation in Yarmouth for many years. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Weiss, of 25 years of marriage of Old Orchard Beach; a son, Bryan Vincent; and two stepsons, Michael and David Weiss; a daughter, Emily Vincent; and a stepdaughter, Laurie Tosti; and eight grandchildren.Paula loved to bake cookies and decorate them with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family and could be found siting there all summer long. She will be greatly missed by all who she came in contact with. Paula always had such energy and light to make everyone smile.A celebration of her life will be announced will be held in June by the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019