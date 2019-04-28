|
OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paul Yves Reny, 87, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on April 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his devoted wife and his loving children. Paul was born in Lewiston on Jan. 13, 1932, the son of the late Lucien and Estelle (Corriveau) Reny. Paul graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950, then proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Following the Navy, Paul married the love of his life, Janine Simard. They were married 66 years. Together, they started a family while he pursued and later obtained a degree from the University of Maine. They eventually settled down in South Portland where they raised their family.Paul had a successful accounting career working as the controller of finance at Mercy Hospital until his retirement. He was greatly respected by the hospital community. In retirement, Paul worked as an independent tax preparer for small businesses, close friends, and family. During tax season, it was common to hear the tapping of the adding machine and humming of his electric pencil sharpener throughout the house. He reveled in getting the best possible return for his clients. He called it "creative" accounting!Amidst Paul's successes in his career, his most proud accomplishment was the family he built with Janine. With nine children, 27 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren, he answered to the names of Dad, Pops or Grampè. Family has always been the center of his universe, while their house at the beach holds a lifetime of love and memories. Paul was at his happiest when the pitter patter of little feet and the sound of children laughing filled the house. His crystal-blue loving eyes were the window to his kind soul that always gave caring advice and cracked devilish jokes to get a laugh and a rise out of those around him. Paul enjoyed attending his kids' and grandkids' sporting events and performances. Family gatherings brought him great joy. It could be a trip to the dollar store, pulling a 2-dollar bill from his shirt pocket, or a visit to the candy drawer that made each of his grandchildren feel like the "special" one. He loved seeing the light in their eyes from those simple gestures. Paul was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, hardly ever missing a game. He perfectly positioned himself in his infamous chair that was located in the corner of the living room where he could see the TV and out the window for all his family "fans" that would drop in! He loved talking about history and sharing interesting facts with his grandchildren who were always amazed by his knowledge and experiences. He enjoyed sipping a cup of coffee in the morning sunshine on his back deck, watching the birds and chasing away the pesky squirrels who were always stealing the bird food!Paul. Dad. Pops. Grampè. The man, the myth, the legend. He will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure to know him. As we say goodbye to Paul with a heartfelt "I love you", we can hear his coined response, "me too".Paul is survived by his wife, Janine; children, Marc (Cathy), Gail Mulkerin, Marylynne (John) Sullivan, Kevin (Michelle), James (Denise), Laurie (Michael) Phillips, Marcia Fleury, Peter (Carolyn), and Matthew. He is also survived by brothers Roger and Robert, and sister Justina Libby. Paul was predeceased by his parents Lucien and Estelle (Corriveau) Reny, brothers Lucien Guy, Gilles, Andrè, and sister Jacqueline Gaudreau. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough, from 4 -7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery on Black Point Road in Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's honor to one of the following non-profit organizations: Special Olympics Maine 125 John Roberts Rd. South Portland, ME 04106 https://www.somaine.org/ or Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US-1 #1 Scarborough, ME 04074 https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/ or Esther Residence 27 Thornton Ave. Saco, ME 04072 [email protected]
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
