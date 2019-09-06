Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Paul William Maddrell, of Cape Elizabeth, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, from complications pursuant to cancer. Paul, 71, leaves his wife, Carla Brown Maddrell, and their son, Fritz Dipten Maddrell.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, April 21, 1948, to Donald and Jane Maddrell, Paul is survived by sister, Betsy Maddrell McCoy and husband, David of Chicago, Ill., and sister, Mary Gail Betz and husband, John of Fitchburg, Wis.



Paul graduated from DePauw University (1970, Greencastle, Ind.), before earning a Master of Divinity degree from Drew Theological Seminary (1973, Madison, N.J.).



One month after moving to Portland in 1972, with several friends from DePauw, Paul's life took a momentous turn when he met his wife Carla at the July 4 celebration on Munjoy Hill, which began a 47-year love story. Paul and Carla played important roles in the revitalization of downtown business in the 1970s and beyond.



A significant career move took Paul to L.L. Bean, where he spent two decades in charge of retail design and development, opening stores throughout the country and in Tokyo.



Following his tenure at L.L. Bean, Paul became creative director of Portland Color, developing retail marketing and graphics for multi-national retailers.



Paul always maintained an avid interest in music, compiling a world-class library of contemporary music, emphasizing jazz and reggae. Paul was a practicing artist, featured in Maine galleries and museums, with work included in several private collections and the Portland Museum of Art.



This Saturday afternoon, Paul's family will greet all friends who would like to commemorate Paul, at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, anytime from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.







