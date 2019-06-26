Paul Stephen Beggs, 49, died unexpectedly at home on June 21 2019. Paul was the third son of Joseph William and Julie Lausier Beggs, born on April 1, 1970. He graduated from Greely High School and Central Maine Community College with associates degrees in Drafting and Machine Tool Technology, and also attended the University of Maine at Orono. Paul was employed at Pineland Center and at the DeLorme company as a map maker. He was also employed at Rich Tool and Die company and at General Dynamics as a Machinist. Paul was disabled by Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease and complications and confined to a wheelchair a few years ago. Paul was range safety officer at Royal River Rod and Gun Club. He was also interested in fireworks and was responsible for many Fourth of July displays to the delight of friends and family. Paul was active in the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, He was a member of the Board of Trustees and the church choir. Paul was predeceased by his father, Joseph William Beggs, his nephew, Adam Joseph Beggs, and by both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Corina Burke Beggs, his son Zachary Paul Beggs, his mother Julie Beggs, his brother Michael and wife Karen, his brother Daniel and wife Gina, his nephew Alex Beggs, his mother and father in law Robert and Pauline Burke, his brother and sister in law David and Elizabeth Burke, and their children Michael, Kristen, and Robert Burke, and many other family and friends and he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church at 3 Gray Road on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019