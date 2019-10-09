BIDDEFORD - Paul Saucier, 78, of Biddeford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Biddeford, to Hercules and Claire (Talbot) Saucier.
He was educated locally, graduating from St. Louis High School in 1959.
Paul was predeceased by his spouse, Jon Moulton, on Dec. 7, 2013, and by a brother, Donald Saucier, in 2018.
He is survived by: His sister, Barbara Reilly of Biddeford; his brother, Richard Saucier and wife, Sandra, of Biddeford; two stepsons: Jeffrey Moulton of Estero, Fla., Gregory Moulton of Homedale, Idaho; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews
Visiting hours will 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral service will follow in the Hope Chapel at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Donations in Paul's memory may be made to:
St. Jude Childrens' Hospital
P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019