Paul Saucier (1941 - 2019)
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now we have a special guardian..."
    - Aswin Wever
  • "You will always live in my heart and prayers. Sweet Dreams..."
    - Rena Croes
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME
04005
(207)-282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Paul Saucier, 78, of Biddeford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Biddeford, to Hercules and Claire (Talbot) Saucier.

He was educated locally, graduating from St. Louis High School in 1959.

Paul was predeceased by his spouse, Jon Moulton, on Dec. 7, 2013, and by a brother, Donald Saucier, in 2018.

He is survived by: His sister, Barbara Reilly of Biddeford; his brother, Richard Saucier and wife, Sandra, of Biddeford; two stepsons: Jeffrey Moulton of Estero, Fla., Gregory Moulton of Homedale, Idaho; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews

Visiting hours will 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral service will follow in the Hope Chapel at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Donations in Paul's memory may be made to:

St. Jude Childrens' Hospital

P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142

Memphis, TN 38105

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
