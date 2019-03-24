Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GORHAM - Paul S. Brim, 68, of County Road, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, with his loving wife by his side.Paul was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 21, 1950, the son of the late John Brim Jr. and Roberta (Gervais) Brim. He graduated from Scarborough High School in the class of 1969 and continued his education at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute.On Sept. 11, 1971, he married, the love of his life, Paulette B. Cowley, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in South Portland.In 1972, Paul went to work at the Sappi Paper Mill in Westbrook, where he was still employed right up until his death. When not working Paul could usually be found on his farm where, together, he and Paulette raised, bred, and showed horses. He loved being on the farm not only working with the horses but also planting fields of pumpkins, squash and assorted vegetables all of which were grown and donated to local schools so that every child could have a pumpkin at Halloween, donated to churches and food pantry's so that no family would go hungry. Paul would always make sure that family and friends always had fresh vegetables to eat. He was a longtime member of the New England Horseman's Council, the Maine Horse Association, and the American Saddlebred Association of Maine. Paul will long be remembered by family and friends as a kind, hardworking, loving man who was willing to help anyone.Paul's family would like to extend a special thank you to his friends and co-workers in the winder room at Sappi Paper Mill in Westbrook for all of the kindness they shared during Paul's illness.Paul was predeceased by a sister, Sharon Beard. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paulette Brim, of Gorham; two aunts, Jenny Daniels of Kentucky, and Anita and her husband, Ernald Gervais, of Scarborough; two special childhood friends, Glen Pooler of Scarborough, and Gary Pooler of Gorham; many cousins.Visiting hours celebrating Paul's life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Services and burial will be private. To view Paul's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .Those who wish may make contributions in Paul's memory to:Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland217 Landing RoadWestbrook, ME 04092 Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

