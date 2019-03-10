WELLS - Paul Russell Keeping Sr., 86, of Wells, went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019.
He was born Feb. 7, 1933 in Greenfield, Mass., son of Paul Revere Keeping and Doris V. (McCauley) Keeping. He graduated from Williamstown High School then attended Springfield College before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. For many years, Paul was the smiling face at the toll both, retiring from the Maine Turnpike Authority in 2004.
He will be remembered for his kind and gentle soul and be greatly missed.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Sandra (Gray) Keeping; and his sister, Adelle (Keeping) Duncan.
Surviving are two sons, Paul R. Keeping Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Kurt A. Keeping and his wife, Sherry, daughter, Cindy (Keeping) Williams; brother, Kenny Keeping and his wife, Lola, sister, Diane (Keeping) Foss and her husband, Lester; seven grandchildren, Clint, Katie and Jake Williams, Christopher Keeping, Kayla Keeping Bajpai, Autumn Welsh Newell and Aaron Welsh.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in Oceanview Cemetery, Route 1, Wells. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
