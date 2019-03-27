Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. "Bob" Smith Sr.. View Sign

STANDISH - Paul R. "Bob" Smith Sr., 91, formally of Mattapan, Mass., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Portland, Maine, at Mercy Hospital. He was born March 13, 1928, in Readville, Mass., a son of Norris and Sarah (Elliot) Smith.Mr. Smith worked for many years as a steam/pipe fitter, and prior to that had worked for the railroad. His code was that a hard day's work will never hurt you, and he lived his life that way. Away from work he, and his wife, Ethel, would pack up the kids and head to their cottage at Sebago Lake where he enjoyed tinkering, fishing, cookouts, playing Poker, Pokeeno, and Uno with friends and family. Years later, after his company closed, he and Ethel would move to Maine full time. In retirement Mr Smith's hobby became a Sanford and Son tribute, traveling thousands of miles to look, buy, and eventually fix and sell the treasures of their travels. He loved to sit by the ocean at Bug Light and watch the ships and end the day with some fried clams. In recent years, Mr. Smith's favorite days were spent on his swing looking out at Sebago Lake where he would spend countless hours enjoying friends, family and oh so many acquaintances he met along the way.Mr. Smith was predeceased by his loving wife, Ethel M. Smith; and is survived by four sons, Paul R. Smith Jr. and family of Foxboro, Mass., William N. Smith and family of W. Bridgewater, Mass., Walter G. Smith and family of Melbourne Fla., and Robert J. Smith and family from Standish, Maine; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, many friends and family.And so, Dear Papa, we say goodbye to you today, but as the passage says:You left us peaceful memoriesYour love will be our guideAnd although we cannot see youYou are forever at our sideA graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 28, at Knollwood Memorial Park, 170 High St., Canton, Mass. A celebration of life gathering will be held late spring at his home at the lake: We invite everyone to join us at that time when we can all gather together to celebrate and share memories of a life "Well Lived". To express condolences or to participate in Bob's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBliasSegee.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:The Maine Humane Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Windham, Maine, or Casco Bay Dialysis. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019

