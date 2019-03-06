Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Paul R. Green, 66, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 2 2019. He was born on May 5, 1952 in Portland to Thomas and Phyllis (Clish) Green.



He worked at the Cumberland County Courthouse Facilities Department for 20 years. His passions in life were fishing, motorcycle riding and he took tremendous pride in obtaining his private pilot's license and flying. He was a lifelong avid Red Sox and Patriots fan wearing the same sweatshirt during every one of their Super Bowl appearances.



Paul is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rebecca L. Green; sons, Paul Green and partner Cari Burnham of Westbrook, Michael Leadbetter and his wife Karrol Leadbetter of Bar Mills; grandchildren, Jonathan Green, Heather Leadbetter, Corey Hobbs, Dustin Sirois, Kyle Sirois, Cierra Burnham and Abhilasha Jain; great-grandchildren, Alannah and Summer; three brothers, Ernest Green, James Green, and Thomas Green; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Paul was predeceased by his parents; infant brother, and his sister, Linda S. Rideout.



A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.



You may offer your condolences and share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com



Those who wish may



make a donation in Paul's memory to



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House,



11 Hunnewell Rd.,



Scarborough, ME 04074







